Trump’s ‘amateur hour’ attempts to justify rigging the census won’t sway Roberts: Law professor

Published

1 min ago

on

The silver lining for President Donald Trump when Chief Justice John Roberts rejected his attempt to change the 2020 Census to interrogate people about citizenship was that Roberts did not dispute his constitutional right to add a citizenship question — he merely found that the administration had lied, flouted rulemaking procedure, and come up with a “contrived” reason for doing so.

Therefore, there is a possibility that the administration could come up with a better, less discriminatory-sounding reason for adding the question that would satisfy Roberts before the hard deadline in October when the census must be ready to go.

But as law professor Rick Hasen noted on Friday, the Trump administration’s odds of managing to do this are slim:


John Roberts isn’t our savior from Trump — he’s the president’s chief enabler

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 5, 2019

By

When the Justice Department and the Commerce Department announced on Tuesday that the case was closed on the Census' citizenship question and the query would be left off the 2020 survey, I was immediately confused. Though Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts had written a majority opinion for last week ruling that the Commerce Department's fake justification for the question warranted blocking the agency from including it, he left an opening for the Trump administration to push forward with the effort as long as it provided another excuse.

Rep. Joaquin Castro calls Fox News host Laura Ingraham ‘a white supremacist’

Published

39 mins ago

on

July 5, 2019

By

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, called Fox News host Laura Ingraham a "white supremacist" on Wednesday during a heated back-and-forth with the conservative pundit over conditions at migrant detention facilities near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The feud erupted on Twitter over pictures and videos Castro shared on the social media platform of the facilities operated by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), where thousands of undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers are being held in custody.

Castro, the twin brother of Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro and the chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, shared a surreptitiously recorded video of conditions inside migrant detention centers.

Nativist rhetoric is nothing new — but ideas once considered fringe are now being absorbed into the mainstream.

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 5, 2019

By

In one of the less discussed but still enjoyable moments of the final season of Game of Thrones, Tormund Giantsbane, the leader of the free folk, and Edd Tollett, the lord commander of the Night’s Watch, bump into each other among the ruins of a castle destroyed by the notorious White Walkers. “Stay back, he’s got blue eyes!”, shouts Edd, suspecting that Tormund has been turned into a White Walker – zombies who are distinguishable by their trademark icy blue eyes. “I’ve always had blue eyes!”, Tormund shouts back angrily, before the two old friends greet each other.

