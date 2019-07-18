Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s Pentagon spokeswoman forced staff to run errands — and even help her adopt a foster child: report

Published

59 mins ago

on

On Thursday, the Department of Defense Inspector General released a scathing report on ex-Pentagon spokesperson Dana White, the result of an investigation that began last year following ethics complaints from her staff.

The IG concluded that White used federal staffers to help her run personal errands both during and outside of work hours. Officials were forced to book her personal travel, deliver lunch and snacks to her office, act as her chauffeur, handle her dry cleaning, and book a makeup artist to come to her house.

The report even says that she directed her Senior Military Assistant “to contact a social worker to facilitate starting required paperwork to adopt a child” from a foster care agency. The assistant told the IG that it made her job more difficult because she “searched a little while to find the information.”

White has also been accused of retaliating against staffers who complained that these errands weren’t part of their jobs, transferring them out of her office. The IG’s office has said that that is being investigated in a separate report.

White resigned abruptly at the end of last year, shortly after the ethics investigation into her was made public.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].

Send confidential news tips to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s Pentagon spokeswoman forced staff to run errands — and even help her adopt a foster child: report

Published

58 mins ago

on

July 18, 2019

By

On Thursday, the Department of Defense Inspector General released a scathing report on ex-Pentagon spokesperson Dana White, the result of an investigation that began last year following ethics complaints from her staff.

The IG concluded that White used federal staffers to help her run personal errands both during and outside of work hours. Officials were forced to book her personal travel, deliver lunch and snacks to her office, act as her chauffeur, handle her dry cleaning, and book a makeup artist to come to her house.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Things are not looking good for Republican Senator Susan Collins’ reelection

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 18, 2019

By

Things are not looking good for Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who is up for reelection in 2020.

Collins has made a series of votes that are far more conservative than the people in her home state. Collins is one of very few Republicans willing to say that she is pro-choice. Planned Parenthood eve awarded her with an ally award.

When she met with Judge Brett Kavanaugh, however, she said that he believed Roe v. Wade was the law of the land, making her believe that he would never act to undermine it. Then Kavanaugh ruled to allow such strict abortion laws in Louisiana that it would leave just one clinic left for the entire state.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pastor claims he was sucking demons out of sexually assaulted men

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 18, 2019

By

Multiple victims have come forward to accuse a New Jersey pastor of sexually assaulting them as part of exorcism rituals.

"Three men have come forward claiming Rev. Dr. William Weaver performed sex acts on them when they came to him for private counseling at Linden Presbyterian Church," Newsweek reported Thursday. "Weaver, 69, would allegedly tell the men that he needed to 'suck' out demons through their semen, citing Native American rituals and a verse from Ephesians telling Christians to 'put on the full armor of God.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]