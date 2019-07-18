Trump’s racism isn’t a grand plan to win in 2020 — he’s just a ‘blithering idiot’: GOP strategist

President Donald Trump over the last week has made overtly racist attacks on four Democratic women of color, which has led to speculation that the president believes using racism is the key to winning reelection in 2020.

However, Republican strategist Stuart Stevens, who is currently working for Trump primary challenger Bill Weld, says it would be a mistake to confuse Trump’s bigoted impulses with a well thought out battle plan.

“There is always this need to attribute this master plan to Trump because otherwise, you have to come to terms with the fact that he’s a blithering idiot,” Stevens said in an interview with the Huffington Post.

One former Trump aide, speaking on the condition of anonymity, similarly told the Huffington Post that Trump’s racist attack on the congresswomen — in which he told them to “go back” to their home countries even though all four are American citizens — was not part of a clever scheme to ride racism to victory.

“There was no strategy,” acknowledged one former Trump aide on condition of anonymity. “This is just a Sunday morning reaction to ‘Fox and Friends.'”