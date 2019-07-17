Trump’s racists attacks are ‘central to 2020 strategy’ – expect ‘more, not less race-baiting madness’: Report
President Donald Trump‘s racist attacks on four progressive Democratic Congresswomen are not “improvisational madness,” but rather calculated “race-baiting” that is “central to his 2020 strategy.”
So reports Axios, citing sources “close to Trump” who “predict more, not less, of the race-baiting madness.”
Why?
Axios explains:
“Trump knows that in 2016, he won the white vote by 20+ points.”
He knows most “older, white evangelicals…are unlikely to ditch him, no matter how offensive his comments.”
He knows Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who Trump today called one of the “four Horsewomen of the Apocalypse,” is a “4-for-4 grievance magnet” for his Fox News audience.
Axios says “white swing voters agreed with Trump on immigration,” and “white Democrats with high levels of racial resentment were likely to vote … Republican.”
“Facebook is often his incubator. He has spent three times more than all Democratic contenders combined on Facebook, with a mix of message-testing immigration lines to appealing to Hispanics who seem susceptible to his worldview.”
