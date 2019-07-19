Quantcast
Connect with us

Unhinged Trump fan facing multiple charges after stalking Georgia woman and plastering her car with Trump stickers

Published

1 hour ago

on

According to a report in the Gwinnett Daily Post, an overzealous fan of Donald Trump is facing multiple charges — including stalking — by a local woman for   plastering her car with Trump stickers, harassing her and then following her in his work vehicle.

Sharon Wood of Lawrenceville, who is the vice-chair of the Gwinnett County Democratic Party, admitted that the back of her car is covered in stickers supporting liberal causes, which made her a target for one of President Trump’s boosters.

Leaving a Publix store on Monday afternoon she found someone had put “I (heart) Trump” stickers on her car, covering other stickers supporting Stacey Abrams and the Black Lives Matter. Choosing to remove them she was accosted by the unidentified man who called her a “traitor.”

“I just peeled them off and tossed them in my car and finished loading my groceries,” Wood explained. “And then when I went to get into the driver’s side of the car, I hear this guy yelling from across the parking lot ‘(expletive) traitor. You (expletive) traitor’ and I look over there and see this work van and this guy yelling.”

“I got in my car and left and he immediately started following me. That’s when I stopped being annoyed and started being scared,” she continued, adding that he chose to not go home and pulled into another parking lot, which the man in his work van could not enter — choosing to honk at her as he drove away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wood said that she called the business number listed on the truck only to have her accused stalker answer and tell her, “‘Why don’t you complain to Stacey Abrams?“

After news of the incident spread on Tuesday, the Post reports that the website and Facebook page for the company listed on the van was taken down with business’ status changed to “Permanently Closed” on Google.

Wood, in turn, reported the incident to the police who are investigating the driver who could be facing charges of simple assault, criminal trespass and misdemeanor stalking.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.

 

 


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].

Send confidential news tips to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump adviser Stephen Miller avoiding press and outsiders as president ramps up racist rhetoric: report

Published

24 mins ago

on

July 19, 2019

By

Stephen Miller

According to a report from the Daily Beast, senior advisor for policy to Donald Trump, Stephen Miller is becoming more reclusive at the White House at the same time that the president is ramping up his hateful rhetoric against immigrants -- a topic on which the controversial Miller has the president's ear.

With the Beast noting, "Over the years, the 33-year-old senior policy adviser to the president has become virtually synonymous with the draconian immigration measures of the administration. He was a driving force behind the president’s brutal family-separation policy, one of the architects of Trump’s 'Muslim travel ban,' constantly agitates against legal immigration levels and refugees, and serves as the top White House speechwriter," the report states that Miller is rarely seen or heard from lately.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP now panicking about Trump because they’re losing ‘plausible deniability’ for their racist agenda: columnist

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 19, 2019

By

After smearing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) as anti-Semitic—-and letting the crowd at his Greenville, North Carolina rally roar "send her back!" for more than 10 seconds -- President Donald Trump was forced to distance himself from the chant.

He falsely claimed that he'd continued his speech immediately after the crowd started yelling. On Friday, the New York Times reported that Trump was under intense pressure by his daughter, Ivanka, and Vice President Mike Pence, to disavow the chants.

Writing in the Washington Post, columnist Greg Sargent lays out why "send her back" makes Republicans so nervous, when they seem perfectly fine with radical immigration policies like zero-tolerance and the separation of kids from their parents, which are applied to non-white asylum seekers.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Unhinged Trump fan facing multiple charges after stalking Georgia woman and plastering her car with Trump stickers

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 19, 2019

By

According to a report in the Gwinnett Daily Post, an overzealous fan of Donald Trump is facing multiple charges -- including stalking --by  plastering her car with Trump stickers, harassing her and then following her in his work vehicle.

Sharon Wood of Lawrenceville, who is the vice-chair of the Gwinnett County Democratic Party, admitted that the back of her car is covered in stickers supporting liberal causes, which made her a target for one of President Trump’s boosters.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image