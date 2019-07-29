US airport security finds ‘souvenir’ missile launcher in checked bag
US transport security officers confiscated a missile launcher from a checked bag at a Washington-area airport on Monday, with a Texas man saying it was a souvenir from Kuwait.
The launcher was found “early this morning” at Baltimore/Washington International airport, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein tweeted.
The “man said he was bringing it back from Kuwait as a souvenir. Perhaps he should have picked up a keychain instead!” she wrote.
The TSA issued a statement on the incident, saying that “the man, a resident of Jacksonville, Texas, told officials that he was an active military personnel.”
“Fortunately the item was not a live device. It was confiscated and handed over to the state fire marshal for safe disposal. The man was permitted to catch his flight,” TSA said.
The statement included images of what appears to be the launch tube for a Griffin missile, which manufacturer Raytheon says is a “precise, low-collateral-damage weapon for irregular warfare operations.”
It “has a proven track record for successful rapid integration on land, sea and air platforms,” according to Raytheon.
But the TSA said that the missile’s launcher cannot, however, be integrated into luggage: “Military weapons are not permitted in checked or carry-on bags.”
‘This is the Nazi playbook’: Ex-congresswoman says Trump’s language is designed to build the case to ‘exterminate’ minorities
On Monday's edition of MSNBC's "Hardball," former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-MD) tore into President Donald Trump for describing Baltimore as a "disgusting, rodent and rat infested mess" on Twitter.
"This is the Nazi playbook, right?" said Edwards. "I mean, you dehumanize people. You say they’re infested. It gives you the reason to, I don’t know—"
"Exterminate them or something like that," said host Chris Matthews.
"And I think that this is, again, his way — and he’s done it for every single one of these cities, and what many of these cities have in common is a majority African-American population, in some cases, African-American leadership. And he goes — he goes after them."
Coalition of church leaders warn against ‘Christian nationalism’ and its connection to ‘white supremacy’
One need only spend some time listening to Sister Mary Scullion (a liberal/progressive Catholic nun and activist in Philadelphia), Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg or members of an African Methodist Episcopalian (AME) congregation to realize that not all Christians identify with the brand of far-right Christian fundamentalism that President Donald Trump has been pandering to. And a group of at least 17 church leaders, united under the name Christians Against Christian Nationalism, has issued a dire warning about the dangers of far-right “Christian nationalism.”
In an official statement, the church leaders took issue with the Christian Right’s incessant attacks on other faiths and efforts to bring about a Christian fundamentalist theocracy in the United States.
The last ‘calm’ and ‘competent’ person just left the Trump admin — should we be afraid?
On Monday, Washington Post columnist Michael Gerson broke down the departure of Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats from President Donald Trump's administration — and what the loss of his "calm competence" means for the integrity of intelligence gathering in the United States.
"Coats’s proposed replacement, Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Tex.) is so manifestly unqualified that he may face confirmation problems with the Senate Intelligence Committee. But this is presumably the point," wrote Gerson. "Trump’s proposed director of national intelligence, his secretary of state (Mike Pompeo), his defense secretary (Mark T. Esper), his acting chief of staff (Mick Mulvaney), and his national security adviser (John Bolton) are leaders who owe their prominence to Trump’s largesse and have no intention of either checking or limiting the president. This was not true of Coats, a former senator and ambassador, former ExxonMobil chief executive Rex Tillerson, four-star generals Jim Mattis and John F. Kelly, and Lt. Gen H.R. McMaster, who served in those same positions, respectively."