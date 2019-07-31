US, China wrap up trade talks after Trump tweetstorm
Chinese and US negotiators held their first face-to-face talks Wednesday since agreeing to a trade war truce last month, but the short meeting in Shanghai was overshadowed by a Twitter tirade from President Donald Trump.
Washington and Beijing have so far hit each other with punitive tariffs covering more than $360 billion in two-way trade in a row centered on demands for China to curb the alleged theft of American technology and provide a level playing field to US companies.
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin shook hands and exchanged pleasantries with Vice Premier Liu He Wednesday morning.
The group then went behind closed doors for around four hours in the first face-to-face negotiations since Trump agreed to a truce with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in June following a breakdown a month earlier.
The talks were relatively brief and the group emerged later, a little earlier than expected, for a group photo before the US trade officials left for the airport without speaking to reporters.
Lighthizer and Mnuchin had arrived Tuesday and joined Chinese officials for dinner and informal discussions — just as Trump took to Twitter to lambast what he said was a lack of willingness by Beijing to broker a fair deal.
The US leader said Beijing was supposed to start buying US agricultural products but they had shown “no signs that they are doing so”.
“My team is negotiating with them now, but they always change the deal in the end to their benefit,” Trump wrote Tuesday.
“That is the problem with China, they just don’t come through,” he added.
Trump had previously accused China of reneging on its commitments when talks broke down in May, and his tweets sent hopes of reconciliation tumbling.
“Whatever shred of optimism markets had about the ongoing trade negotiations were dealt as a severe blow when President Trump flew off the handle again,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at VM Markets Singapore.
A commentary in the Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily on Wednesday complained that as the talks started, “the drums of some Americans struck again on the side, disturbing the main melody”.
– ‘Very far apart’ –
At a press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday, a foreign ministry spokeswoman made it clear which side China saw as responsible for the ongoing trade impasse.
“When one is ill it is useless to ask someone else to take the medicine,” said Hua Chunying, when asked about the talks wrapping up in Shanghai.
“I believe the US should show more sincerity and good faith when it comes to trade negotiations.”
Stephen Kirchner, programme director of the United States Studies Centre at the University of Sydney, told AFP it was clear that the two sides were “very far apart”.
“We can infer these talks were very preliminary, aimed at a refresh after the setback in May,” he said.
Days before the Shanghai meeting, Trump threatened to pull recognition of China’s developing nation status at the World Trade Organization, which Beijing called “arrogance”.
Expectations were already low before the talks, and officials on both sides were keeping a low profile throughout their Shanghai trip.
US trade negotiators entered and left their hotel on Shanghai’s waterfront through side doors without going through public areas, and did not stop to speak to press or show their faces.
Trump suggested Tuesday that Beijing was hoping to delay a deal until after the US presidential election in November 2020, saying China wanted to see if a Democratic opponent wins the vote so it could “continue to rip off the USA”.
“He (Trump) can’t afford politically to step up and say ‘I made a great deal with China’ when it’s not a great deal,” said Derek M. Scissors, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute.
“So the most likely outcome is we get nothing until the election.”
Breaking Banner
#MoscowMitchMcTreason trends after McConnell decries ‘McCarthyism’ — and the senator hates it
“Moscow Mitch” is a name that MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough has repeatedly used to attack Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for opposing a series of election security bills, and he has clearly gotten under the skin of the Kentucky Republican — who described denounced the name as “modern-day McCarthyism.” And the day after that, the hashtag ##MoscowMitchMcTreason was trending online.
Scarborough and Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank have been describing McConnell as “Moscow Mitch” as a way of saying that when McConnell opposes bills designed to promote election security, he is encouraging the Russian government to interfere in U.S. elections.
Breaking Banner
Trump could use the G7 meeting to shamelessly rescue another flagging Trump golf course: report
A Florida golf course owned by President Donald Trump has fallen on hard times ever since his election in 2016 -- but a new report from the Miami Herald shows how he could shamelessly use a major international event to pull it out of a rut.
As the report documents, the Trump National Doral resort has seen a drop in business since Trump's election, and a consultant hired by the Trump Organization admitted to the Miami-Dade Value Adjustment Board late last year that it is "severely under-performing." In fact, the Herald notes that Trump "reported that he made $76 million from the Doral resort and golf club in 2018, down from $116 million in 2016."
Breaking Banner
Is John Ratcliffe another Trump distraction or a terrifying sign of an authoritarian purge? Yes
By this time no one should be surprised when Donald Trump hires a partisan hack to do a previously independent job in a vital government agency. After all, that's been his habit from the beginning. To the extent there were ever any nonpartisan Cabinet members or top advisers, it has been because he simply didn't know what the job entailed.
Trump fired both former FBI Director James Comey and Attorney General Jeff Sessions for being insufficiently loyal. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis were effectively forced out for failing to properly toe his line. Since Trump really doesn't have an agenda beyond harassing immigrants and economic intimidation, the only real criteria at this point in his presidency is whether or not officials will do whatever it takes to protect him personally from myriad legal scandals and possible electoral defeat. Basically, the only job of the Trump administration for the next 15 months is to perpetrate a full-time cover-up.