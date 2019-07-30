US coach Jill Ellis resigns after second Women’s World Cup win
Jill Ellis, who coached the United States to a second consecutive Women’s World Cup title earlier this month, will step down after her team’s US Victory Tour in early October, US Soccer announced Tuesday.
The Americans beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the final on July 7 in France to defend the crown they captured four years earlier in Canada.
Ellis, who was appointed to the job in May 2014 after Tom Sermanni was removed a month earlier, has compiled an overall record of 102-7 with 18 drawn ahead of her farewell tour with the US squad.
“Change is something I have always embraced in my life and for me and my family this is the right moment.”
Ellis, 52, will make appearances for the US Soccer Federation for at least a year.
“The US Soccer Federation and the sport in general owes Jill a debt of gratitude,” US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro said.
“Jill was always extremely passionate about this team, analytical, tremendously focused and not afraid to make tough decisions while giving her players the freedom to play to their strengths.
“She helped raise the bar for women’s soccer in the USA and the world and given the history of this program, the level of success she achieved is even more remarkable.”
Ellis guided the Americans to wins in eight tournaments, although they settled for fifth at the Rio Olympics in quest of a fourth consecutive gold medal.
“The opportunity to coach this team and work with these amazing women has been the honor of a lifetime,” Ellis said. “I want to thank and praise them for their commitment and passion to not only win championships but also raise the profile of this sport globally while being an inspiration to those who will follow them.”
US Soccer is expected to name a new women’s national team general manager soon and then begin the process of looking for Ellis’s replacement, who will become the ninth coach in the program’s history.
“I want to sincerely thank the world class coaches and staff with whom I’ve had the privilege to work,” Ellis said. “They are quintessential professionals and even better people.”
Breaking Banner
Shocking new tape reveals racist exchange between Nixon and Reagan
A new audio recording was unearthed revealing a racist conversation between former President Richard Nixon and then California Gov. Ronald Reagan.
According to The Atlantic, the conversation came just after the United Nations voted to recognize the People's Republic of China. Nixon vented to Reagan about the countries that voted against the United States.
"Last night, I tell you, to watch that thing on television as I did," Reagan said.
Breaking Banner
Trump shafted family farmers to give trade war bailouts to huge corporate farms instead: report
President Donald Trump has tried to paper over the disaster his trade war has been causing for American farmers by issuing a $16 billion bailout, paying farmers for the work they lost due to the tariffs — meaning that he is effectively borrowing money from China to pay farmers not to sell their goods to China.
But Trump's policy is even more disastrous than it looks on paper, according to a new report from the Environmental Working Group.
Administration spurns court order to stop separating families — ACLU files suit
"Where are they? How are they treated? When will they be reunited? Why were they still separated?"
Court documents from the ACLU revealed Tuesday that President Donald Trump's war on immigrants continues unabated—the administration has for a year been flouting a court order to stop separating children from their parents at the border, resulting in the wrenching apart of at least 900 families.
The ACLU filed suit in San Diego Tuesday to stop the government from continuing the practice, which was meant to be kept only in cases of neglect or danger to the child.