US ‘destroyed’ Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz, says Trump
President Donald Trump said on Thursday that a U.S. Navy ship had “destroyed” an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after the aircraft threatened the ship, in the latest incident in the Gulf.
Trump told an event in the White House that the drone had flown to within 1,000 yards (metres) of the USS Boxer.
“This is the latest of many provocative and hostile actions by Iran against vessels operating in international waters. The United States reserves the right to defend our personnel, facilities and interests,” Trump said.
“The drone was immediately destroyed,” Trump said. He gave no more details.
The Pentagon said in a statement that the USS Boxer, an amphibious assault ship, had taken “defensive action” against a drone, but did not mention if the aircraft was Iranian.
Tensions in the Gulf region are high, with fears that the United States and Iran could stumble into war.
The United States has blamed Iran for a series of attacks since mid-May on shipping around the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important oil artery. Tehran rejects the allegations.
Earlier on Thursday, the United States demanded Iran immediately release a vessel it seized in the Gulf, and a U.S. military commander in the region said the United States would work “aggressively” to ensure free passage of vessels through the vital waterway.
Send confidential news tips to [email protected].
Breaking Banner
Things are not looking good for Republican Senator Susan Collins’ reelection
Things are not looking good for Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who is up for reelection in 2020.
Collins has made a series of votes that are far more conservative than the people in her home state. Collins is one of very few Republicans willing to say that she is pro-choice. Planned Parenthood eve awarded her with an ally award.
When she met with Judge Brett Kavanaugh, however, she said that he believed Roe v. Wade was the law of the land, making her believe that he would never act to undermine it. Then Kavanaugh ruled to allow such strict abortion laws in Louisiana that it would leave just one clinic left for the entire state.
NOAA’s finding that last month was hottest June ever recorded bolsters calls for radical climate action
"Action is urgently needed at the world, federal, state, and local levels to rapidly cut fossil fuel pollution and to protect and rebuild naturally stored carbon."
As meteorologists warned Thursday that temperatures above 100°F are expected to impact two-thirds of the country this weekend, U.S. government scientists revealed that last month was the hottest June ever recorded—bolstering calls for radical global action on the climate emergency.
Breaking Banner
Pastor claims he was sucking demons out of sexually assaulted men
Multiple victims have come forward to accuse a New Jersey pastor of sexually assaulting them as part of exorcism rituals.
"Three men have come forward claiming Rev. Dr. William Weaver performed sex acts on them when they came to him for private counseling at Linden Presbyterian Church," Newsweek reported Thursday. "Weaver, 69, would allegedly tell the men that he needed to 'suck' out demons through their semen, citing Native American rituals and a verse from Ephesians telling Christians to 'put on the full armor of God.'"