US home construction slides further in June
Construction of new homes in the United States fell for the second straight month in June as builders erected fewer apartments in the West and South, according to data released Wednesday.
And the pace looked set to slow even further as permits for new construction of much needed homes took an unexpected tumble to the lowest in just over two years, also led by steep drops in the West and South.
The housing sector is a key segment of the US economy, helping drive consumer spending and serving as one barometer of economic wellbeing.
But while construction was marginally stronger in the second quarter than at the start of the year, it is not keeping pace with demand.
The Commerce Department reported that home construction fell 0.9 percent in June compared to May, dropping to an annual rate of 1.25 million, seasonally adjusted. That fell short of economists’ expectations and was more than six percent below June of last year..
Permits for new construction projects fell six percent, to the lowest level since May 2017, and 6.6 percent below the year-ago level.
The weakness for permits was all in the volatile apartments segment, however, which plunged nearly 21 percent in the months and is 13 percent below June 2018.
Officials warn the monthly data are subject to broad margins of error and say six months should elapse before a trend can be established.
Despite low unemployment, rising wages and falling mortgage rates, sentiment among homebuilders in the United States has been tame in recent months. Analysts blame labor shortages and rising costs for materials.
Economists said the housing market was likely to pickup in later in the year to meet pent-up demand.
Amid rising mortgage applications, “we expect home sales to reach new highs in the late summer or early fall, dragging up housing construction in due course,” Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said in a research note.
Breaking Banner
‘I’m white’: GOP lawmaker calls himself a ‘person of color’ to distract from Trump’s racist tweets
Rep. Mike Kelly, a Republican U.S. congressman from Pennsylvania, insisted that he is a "person of color" because he is white.
In an interview with Vice News, Kelly was asked about President Donald Trump's tweets targeting four non-white Democratic congresswomen: Ilhan Omar (MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ayanna Pressley (MA) and Rashida Tlaib (MI).
"Why do we get wrapped around the axle about everything he says," Kelly opined. "Listen, he's not a politician."
According to the congressman, charges of racism against the president are "way beyond the pale" even though he told the congresswomen to "go back" to their countries of origin.
Commentary
Trump’s racist outburst contained an accidental truth about the dysfunctional state of America
President Trump often puts thoughtful Americans in the position of choosing whether to concentrate on his racism or stupidity. Since the two mental pathologies typically interlock, the choice is not binary. The latest incident of imbecility from the White House — as almost everyone knows by now — has Trump excoriating four congresswomen (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib), three of whom were born in the United States, to go back to the countries where they came from. Rep. Omar of Minnesota, the only non-native born citizen in the group, arrived in America as a refugee at age 10, and has studied, worked and lived here ever since.Stumbling and sputtering under the blindness of his own hatred and ignorance, Trump might have actually fallen into an honest and accurate assessment of the United States. He not only told the congresswomen to go back to their countries of origin — for three of them that means staying right where they are — but described those places as “broken and crime infested.”
Breaking Banner
CNN’s Tapper hammered for decrying anti-Semitic hate crimes one day after inviting a neo-Nazi on his show
CNN's Jake Tapper on Wednesday tried to draw more attention to anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York -- only to get hammered by many of his Twitter followers for inviting neo-Nazi leader Richard Spencer on his show on Tuesday.
In a Wednesday morning tweet, Tapper posted a link to a new Tablet Mag piece about Jews in New York being targeted and attacked.
"As the leading targets of hate crimes, Jews are routinely being attacked in the streets of New York City," Tapper wrote, quoting from the piece. "So why is no one acting like it’s a big deal?"