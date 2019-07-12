US House votes to curb Trump powers to start Iran war
The US House of Representatives voted Friday to restrict President Donald Trump’s ability to attack Iran, voicing fear that his hawkish policies are pushing toward a needless war.
The Democratic-led House approved an amendment on a broad defense bill that would prohibit funding for military operations against Iran unless they are in self-defense or explicitly approved by Congress.
But a similar measure failed in the Senate, where Trump’s Republican Party holds the majority. The two chambers will have to negotiate over the language as they finalize the defense bill.
Representative Ro Khanna, the Democrat who led the amendment, said the measure showed that the United States was fed up with war.
“Frankly, what it will prevent is what this president promised to the American people not to do — to get into another endless, costly war in the Middle East,” he said on the House floor.
Trump, who walked out of a nuclear accord with Iran and instead slapped sweeping sanctions, last month authorized a strike on the Islamic republic after it shot down a US spy drone — but called it off at the last minute.
Trump has said he believes he has the legal right to attack Iran. US administrations have used an authorization of force passed by Congress after the September 11, 2001 attacks to justify a slew of operations around the world.
Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called the amendment “reckless,” saying that the military should not be held up by a potentially lengthy legislative process.
“This will tie our military’s hands at a perilous time. We need Iran and its terrorist proxies to think twice before they attack Americans, our friends or our interests,” he said.
But 27 Republicans plus Republican-turned-independent Justin Amash joined the overwhelming majority of Democrats in backing the amendment.
Representative Matt Gaetz, a Republican who co-sponsored the amendment with Khanna, accused his colleagues of not leveling with US troops on why they could be sent to die.
“My war-hungry colleagues — some of whom have already suggested that we invade Venezuela, North Korea and probably a few other countries before lunchtime tomorrow — if they’re so certain of their case against Iran, let them bring their authorization to use military force against Iran to this very floor,” he said.
Texas waitress fired for making shockingly racist remark to black customer
Tasha Lee went to a Buffalo Wild Wings in Tomball, Texas, when a waitress asked to check her ID, she told FOX 26.
In response, the waitress had made a shockingly racist comment.
"Once Lee handed her ID over, the unnamed employee smiled and said, “Don’t take this racially, but sometimes the only way you can tell with Black people is from their eyes and their smiles, because it’s so dark.”
Lee was shocked.
The Restaurant manager tried to smooth over the situation, apologizing, comping her meal, and adding a $10 gift card. The waitress was fired.
Powerful and emotional testimony from Escobar, Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, and Pressley on family separation and child imprisonment
Four members of Congress retold in witness testimony to their fellow lawmakers Friday morning what they saw and experienced during a recent visit to a U.S. border detention facility in Texas, sparing no graphic or emotional detail.
Reps. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) spoke as witnesses to the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on conditions in migrant camps along the southern border which are being run by the federal government.
In her remarks, Escobar said the treatment of migrants was an example of the "incompetence and cruelty that has created a human rights crisis in our own country."