US imposes sanctions on Iran’s foreign secretary Zarif
The US government on Wednesday imposed financial sanctions on Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, as part of its escalating campaign of pressure against the Islamic Republic.
The highly unusual action of penalizing the top diplomat of another nation comes a month after President Donald Trump signed an executive order placing sanctions on Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
“Javad Zarif implements the reckless agenda of Iran’s Supreme Leader, and is the regime’s primary spokesperson around the world,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement announcing the sanctions.
Zarif responded swiftly to the US move, stating in a tweet that the sanctions would have “no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interests outside of Iran”.
The US’ reason for designating me is that I am Iran’s “primary spokesperson around the world”
Is the truth really that painful?
It has no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interests outside of Iran.
Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda.
— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 31, 2019
He added: “Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda.”
US officials say Zarif’s travels to New York for official UN business would be uninhibited by the new sanctions, in accordance with America’s international obligations.
Zarif met earlier this month with Republican Senator Rand Paul, a Trump ally, about potentially opening a back channel for restarting nuclear talks between the two countries.
Breaking Banner
Equifax is begging people not to take the cash settlement because they can’t afford to pay everyone they screwed over
As part of the credit bureau Equifax's settlement with the government over their catastrophic data breach that exposed 145 million people's Social Security numbers, those affected can file a claim to get either $125 or free credit monitoring.
But after people signed up for the $125 option in droves, Equifax, along with the Federal Trade Commission, are now begging consumers not to choose that option — because they did not set aside enough funds as part of the settlement to pay that amount to everyone:
The FTC and Equifax are now advocating people choose the credit monitoring option because there isn't enough to pay all claimants $125: "You can still choose the cash option on the claim form, but you will be disappointed... and you won’t get the free credit monitoring." pic.twitter.com/aaTc52anAC
Breaking Banner
REVEALED: Another Mitch McConnell connection to Russia oligarch uncovered
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took to the floor this week to rail against the three days of #MoscowMitch trends on Twitter. The hashtag was part of an online effort to ask why McConnell refused to warn Americans about the Russia hacking when former President Obama did. Further, there was a question about why McConnell continues to block an election security bill proposed by Democrats.
US Fed cuts key interest rate to ‘insure’ against global uncertainties
The US Federal Reserve, under intense pressure from Donald Trump to stimulate the economy, produced on Wednesday the first interest rate cut in more than a decade but struggled to justify the move or explain where it goes next.
The move to ease the cost of borrowing was well telegraphed as meant to "insure" against risks washing onto American shores from abroad but financial markets were whipsawed by confusion over whether another cut would be coming.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters he remains confident in the American economy and sees no sectors ready to go "bust" but decided on a 25 basis point cut in the rate to "insure against downside risks from weak global growth and trade policy uncertainty, to help offset the effects these factors are having on the economy."