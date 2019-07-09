US man pleads guilty to stealing oldest-living ring-tailed lemur from zoo
A California man pleaded guilty on Monday to sneaking into a zoo after hours and stealing the oldest-living ring-tailed lemur in North American captivity to keep the rare animal as a pet.
Aquinas Kasbar, 19, admitted before US District Judge Andrew Guilford to using bolt cutters on July 27 of last year to cut a hole in the enclosures for lemurs and capuchin monkeys at the Santa Ana Zoo in order to steal 32-year-old Isaac.
According to court documents, Kasbar abandoned the animal in a plastic drawer with no ventilation the next day in front of a hotel in Newport Beach, south of Los Angeles.
He left a note saying that the lemur — which is on the list of the 25 most endangered primates and whose life span typically is 20 to 25 years — belonged to the zoo and should be taken to police.
Isaac was eventually returned unharmed to the zoo.
Kasbar faces one year in prison and a $100,000 fine at his sentencing on October 28.
He was identified as the culprit after Newport Beach police investigating a string of home burglaries, for which he has been charged, tied him to the theft.
According to Scientific American, only between 2,000 and 2,400 ring-tailed lemurs (Lemur catta) remain in their native Madagascar, a 95-percent decrease since the year 2000.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s newest attack on Obamacare is built on an enormous mountain of lies
2020 Election
‘Everything that’s wrong with Washington started with him’: Mitch McConnell gets powerful Democratic challenger
She's a former Marine Lieutenant Colonel. She was a fighter pilot, and the first woman Marine to fly in an F/A-18 Hornet in front line combat. She served for 20 years, and flew 89 missions bombing terror groups like al Qaeda and the Taliban.
She has a Masters from Johns Hopkins. A BS in political science from the U.S. Naval Academy.
She's 44. A Democrat. The mother of three and married to a life-long Republican.
And she's running to unseat Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Breaking Banner
Jeffrey Epstein can’t claim double jeopardy to escape new charges — here’s why
A CNN panel discussion took up the case of multi-millionaire Jeffrey Epstein on Tuesday morning to break down why the multi-millionaire, who previously accepted a plea bargain on sex charges, will likely be unable to use double jeopardy protections to void the new charges filed against him.
Speaking with host Alisyn Camerota, CNN legal analyst Laura Coates began, "In order to have double jeopardy, you have to a complete overlap of crimes alleged."
"You have information perhaps about new crimes since the other case was actually brought forward," she continued. "There may have been information about having brought young girls across state lines into New York, there's information he may have been engaged in recent activity. If all of that is true, it's not double jeopardy. You're talking about New York versus Florida and New York is not beholden to what happens in Florida."