US new home sales disappoint in June
Sales of new US homes rose last month but the gains were softer than expected, continuing a streak of weakness in the American housing sector, according to government data released Wednesday.
The uptick in sales of new single-family homes in June reversed two months of declines, but sales in May were lower than initially reported.
But added to new data showing sales of existing homes have also lagged, the sluggish housing sector worries some economists, since low unemployment and enticingly low mortgage rates have not encouraged more would-be homeowners to sign on the dotted line.
New home sales in June rose seven percent from May to an annual rate of 646,000, seasonally adjusted, undershooting economists’ expectations.
But that was 4.5 percent above the sales pace of June 2018.
The numbers can be volatile and officials warn trends take four months to appear.
Still a slow housing market can be a sign of weaker economic activity and dampen a host of other categories, such as furniture and home appliance sales, which can weigh on calculations of GDP.
The median price for a new house rose 5.9 percent to $310,400, a rebound from May but still below April. Average prices fell, however, suggesting weakening demand for luxury homes.
Inventories remained largely unchanged with 338,000 new homes on the market at the end of June, representing a supply of 6.3 months at the current sales pace.
In the far larger market for existing homes, activity was also surprisingly weak last month even as the sales price hit a new record, according to private survey data released Tuesday.
Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said mortgage applications now suggest sales could rise in the latter half of 2019.
He said “new home sales are running a bit below the pace implied by mortgage demand, but the gap is small. We expect stronger sales over the second half.”
Breaking Banner
Trump Jr. promotes tweet describing Mueller as ‘mentally retarded’
Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday sent out several tweets attacking former special counsel Robert Mueller -- including one that described him as "mentally retarded."
Specifically, Trump Jr. promoted a tweet from conservative activist Dinesh D'Souza, who mocked Mueller's performance before the House Judiciary Committee and wondered if "Republicans have kidnapped the real Robert Mueller and substituted a mentally retarded look-alike in his place."
Trump Jr. approvingly quoted the tweet and added his own commentary about Mueller refusing to answer questions about opposition research firm Fusion GPS, which commissioned the dossier from former British spy Christopher Steele.
This Republican raged at Mueller today — and he’s in the running to be Trump’s next intel chief
Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) on Wednesday delivered an intense line of questioning to former special counsel Robert Mueller — and it may have been an “audition” for a job in Donald Trump’s administration.
Ratcliffe, Donald Trump Jr. claimed, “[brought] the heat” during his questioning of Mueller, asking what policy the special counsel operated under when deciding to say the president is “not exonerated” by the investigation.
https://twitter.com/politico/status/1154021207601111043
But according to the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, Trump met with Ratcliffe last week amid a search for someone to replace Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, indicating the representative’s uncharacteristically charged line of questioning was about more than just his prosecutorial ideology. Trump also met with Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) to discuss a replacement for Coats.
‘It’s not done’: Mueller pushes back hard on GOP for suggesting he chose staff based on ‘political affiliation’
Former special counsel Robert Mueller forcefully pushed back on a Republican congressman after it was suggested that he selected his staff based on their political affiliations.
At a House Judiciary hearing on Wednesday, Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) appeared to get under the former special counsel's skin by asking about attorneys on his staff.
"You must be aware by now that six of your lawyers donated $12,000 directly to Hillary Clinton," Armstrong charged. "I’m not even talking about the $49,000 they donated to other Democrats. Just the donations to the opponent who was the target of your investigation?"