US sanctions Chinese oil trader for violating Iran restrictions: Pompeo
The United States is placing a leading Chinese oil importer on its sanctions blacklist for trading in Iranian crude, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Monday.
“As part of that maximum pressure campaign, I am announcing that the United States is imposing sanctions on the Chinese entity Zhuhai Zhenrong and its chief executive Youmin Li,” Pompeo said in a speech.
“They violated US law by accepting crude oil,” he said.
The announcement was the latest step by Washington to ratchet up economic pressure on Tehran over its alleged military activities in the Middle East and its nuclear program by taking aim at business partners.
“We’ve said all along that any sanction will indeed be enforced. We can’t tolerate more money going to ayatollahs, putting American soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, putting their lives at risk. It’s too important.”
Zhuhai Zhenrong along with Chinese state refiner Sinopec are responsible for nearly all the Iranian crude that China imports.
Bloomberg reported that China took in about 12 million tonnes of Iranian crude in the first five months of this year.
It said that some of that crude is being held in “bonded storage” and not passing through Chinese customs, possibly to avoid the application of sanctions.
2020 Election
Mike Pence to headline ‘intimate’ $35,000 per couple fundraiser at gay-owned private club
Location reportedly revealed by chef during hearing on felony assault and domestic violence charges
Vice President Mike Pence will headline a $35,000-per-couple fundraiser at a private club owned by two gay men in Aspen, Colorado Monday evening.
The invitation, sent by Bob Jenkins, vice chair of Pitkin County Republicans, calls it "an intimate high dollar reception," and says, "we would like you to participate if possible. Additionally, please quietly spread the word," according to The Aspen Times.
Breaking Banner
Man who believed ‘the Bible is for white people’ gets life in prison after setting black man on fire in gruesome murder
A white man from Tennessee has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murdering a black man by setting him on fire while he slept.
The Daily News Journal reports that 53-year-old John Carothers has pleaded guilty to murdering Robert Miller, a housemate who lived with him at the Frazier Young Supportive Living, which is a home for people with intellectual disabilities.
According to prosecutors, Carothers in March 2018 doused Miller in lighter fluid while he was asleep in his bed and then lit him on fire. Miller would subsquently die from burn-related injuries at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Fox News host wipes smirk from colleague’s face by dismantling his ‘love it or leave it’ rant
A Fox News host shut down her colleague's defense of President Donald Trump's "love it or leave it" rhetoric.
Pete Hegseth, a "Fox & Friends" host, appeared on the network's "Outnumbered" program to defend the president from charges of racism after he called out four Democratic congresswomen -- all of them women of color -- to return to their home countries.
"He’s a capitalist verses that out-and-out socialist, anti-Semitic comments that they've made," Hegseth claimed. "He wants that foil, and I think where he comes at it from the love of country perspective. It’s not that they just love and cherish the country so much, but they want to make some policy tinkers. It's that they want to change the country completely, they think America is defined by our sins and it’s a bad place."