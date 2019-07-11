US to launch raids on undocumented migrants Sunday: report
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are planning to launch sweeping deportation raids this weekend as the Trump administration expands its crackdown on undocumented immigrants, the New York Times reported Thursday.
A senior administration immigration officials says that ICE has about one million names on a list of targets in the raids, which have been postponed for two weeks, partly due to resistance from inside ICE, according to the Time report.
The report says the move planned for Sunday will initially target some 2,000 members of undocumented migrant families in at least 10 cities.
ICE has already obtained removal orders from courts, allowing them to move quickly to expel the migrants, some of whom may have been in the United States for over a decade, building lives for their families.
Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, said Wednesday that ICE has court-issued removal orders for around one million people, but acknowledged that it has nowhere near the manpower and facilities capacity to pursue that many.
“They are absolutely going to happen,” Cuccinelli said of the raids, speaking to reporters at the White House.
“There are approximately a million people in this country with removal orders. Of course that isn’t what ICE will go after in this. But that’s the pool of people who have been all the way through the due process chain.”
In a tweet, he added, “Border numbers are down in June but we are still in the middle of a major humanitarian crisis. Congress can fix this if they pass common sense asylum reforms that the Trump administration has been asking for.”
The removal orders can be issued on the completion of court cases involving the migrants, whether for minor civil infractions or their own citizenship or asylum cases.
Fearing removal, migrants often don’t show up for cases and judges summarily rule against them.
ICE has stayed quiet about the raids, but they would come as President Donald Trump seeks to show toughness on immigration amid a still-strong flow into the country of migrants across the border with Mexico.
On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security said 104,344 migrants were detained after crossing the border in June, down 28 percent from May’s 13-year record high but still an extremely high figure, some 60,000 more than the same month a year ago.
While migrant flows usually ebb in the hot summer, DHS said initiatives with El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, where most of the migrants come from, and a joint crackdown with Mexico, whose territory most must transit, had contributed to the downturn.
China fails to buy agricultural goods as promised: Trump
US President Donald Trump on Thursday accused China of backsliding on promises to increase purchases of American farm exports.
The president's latest salvo on Twitter comes the same week that US and Chinese trade officials had their first contact in months in an effort to revive negotiations that nearly collapsed in May.
Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met last month on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Japan, agreeing to cease further hostilities while the talks resumed.
"Mexico is doing great at the Border, but China is letting us down in that they have not been buying the agricultural products from our great Farmers that they said they would," Trump said Thursday on Twitter.
Meghan McCain flops after getting called out for taking shots at Nancy Pelosi
Joy Behar challenged co-host Meghan McCain to explain why she doesn't like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and she folded.
"The View" panelists were discussing Pelosi's public feud with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and three other first-year Democrats, and they all agreed the four freshman lawmakers should show respect for the House speaker.
"Lest we forget it's Pelosi who delivered midterms," McCain said. "It was her leadership -- which I once questioned on this show, I no longer do. I would like to say she is 79 years old and she could be with her grandkids and her family."
Landlord insists ‘best friends I got is colored’ after tenant claims she got evicted for inviting over black friends
Allen and Patricia McCoy are being sued by a former tenant who alleges that she was evicted because she was friends with Black people.
According to an ACLU lawsuit, Victoria Sutton said that McCoy called her a "n***er lover" after a black co-worker and their family left her home last year, WSBTV reported.
Sutton explained that she invited the colleague and family over for a playdate and hugged the co-worker goodbye. She said that McCoy said she should be ashamed of herself and was calling Child Protective Services for having the "n***er lover" on his property.