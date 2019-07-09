US Women’s World Cup champions arrive home ahead of victory parade in NYC
The U.S. Women’s National Team has arrived home following their World Cup win against the Netherlands.
The soccer team, which won its record fourth Women’s World Cup title, touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport at about 4:30 p.m. Monday where they were met with cheers and a banner saying “Congratulations Team USA!”
The team members gathered on the tarmac for a toast and posed for pictures as they sang “We Are The Champions.”
The Americans beat the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday when Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty kick in the second half and Rose Lavelle added a goal.
On Wednesday, the team will be showered with a ticker-tape parade up lower Manhattan’s Canyon of Heroes.
It’s the city’s first ticker-tape parade since the women’s team won the 2015 Cup.
Jeffrey Epstein can’t claim double jeopardy to escape new charges — here’s why
A CNN panel discussion took up the case of multi-millionaire Jeffrey Epstein on Tuesday morning to break down why the multi-millionaire, who previously accepted a plea bargain on sex charges, will likely be unable to use double jeopardy protections to void the new charges filed against him.
Speaking with host Alisyn Camerota, CNN legal analyst Laura Coates began, "In order to have double jeopardy, you have to a complete overlap of crimes alleged."
"You have information perhaps about new crimes since the other case was actually brought forward," she continued. "There may have been information about having brought young girls across state lines into New York, there's information he may have been engaged in recent activity. If all of that is true, it's not double jeopardy. You're talking about New York versus Florida and New York is not beholden to what happens in Florida."
The forgotten history of segregated swimming pools and amusement parks
Summers often bring a wave of childhood memories: lounging poolside, trips to the local amusement park, languid, steamy days at the beach.
These nostalgic recollections, however, aren’t held by all Americans.
Municipal swimming pools and urban amusement parks flourished in the 20th century. But too often, their success was based on the exclusion of African Americans.
As a social historian who has written a book on segregated recreation, I have found that the history of recreational segregation is a largely forgotten one. But it has had a lasting significance on modern race relations.
Trump rages at ‘wacky’ British ambassador and ‘foolish’ Theresa May in extended Twitter meltdown
President Donald Trump launched another rant against the United Kingdom after its U.S. ambassador's blunt assessments of his administration as "inept" and "dysfunctional" were leaked.
Trump has been tweeting against Sir Kim Darroch, insisting the U.S. would not work with him again, and British prime minister Theresa May after the diplomatic memos were leaked.
"The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy," Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. "He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was handled."