Voting rights expert responds to Trump’s citizenship announcement: Goal is ‘to shift power to white GOP areas’
A voting rights expert is weighing in on what President Donald Trump just announced, and says Americans were right to be wary of the administration’s goals in adding a citizenship question to the U.S. Census.
While Trump was forced to back down from adding the question to the Census – thanks to the U.S Supreme Court and other federal court rulings – he says he will direct every government department to hand over all data they have to determine how many people in the U.S. are citizens, non-citizens, and undocumented immigrants.
Ari Berman, who writes at Mother Jones and is the author of the book, “Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America,” says that Trump’s remarks today reveal what the goal has been in adding the citizenship question all along.
Berman points to Trump’s comments about the Census and “voter eligible population,” saying the goal “all along was to draw districts to shift power to white GOP areas.”
"Some states may want to draw districts based on voter eligible population," Trump says
There you have it. The goal of citizenship question all along was to draw districts to shift power to white GOP areas
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) July 11, 2019
And Berman continues, saying the danger from GOP activists is not over:
Trump ordering Commerce Dept to still collect citizenship data means GOP can try to draw districts based on citizenship rather than total population in 2021. GOP gerrymandering guru said this would be “advantageous to Republicans & Non-Hispanic Whites.” https://t.co/BLQCoCxp4O pic.twitter.com/4LTXVxFfEd
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) July 11, 2019
‘Playing with fire’: China to impose sanctions on US firms in Taiwan arms sale
China on Friday said it would impose sanctions on US companies involved in a potential arms sale worth $2.2 billion to self-ruled Taiwan -- a move that has infuriated Beijing.
"The US arms sale to Taiwan has severely violated the basic norms of international law and international relations," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang in an online statement.
"In order to safeguard national interests, China will impose sanctions on US enterprises participating in this sale of weapons to Taiwan," he said.
The planned weapons sale, the first transfer of big-ticket United States military gear to democratically-governed Taiwan in decades, comes as ties between Washington and Beijing are already strained by their trade war.
Morale collapses at White House after Trump rolls over in Census fight: NYT’s Haberman
In an interview on CNN on Friday morning, New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman said aides to Donald Trump are "deflated" because he gave up the fight for his Census question and fear it could hurt him in the 2020 election.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Bianna Golodryga, Haberman said the mood at the White House was somber following Trump's announcement that he would give up the fight to put a citizenship question on the Census form.
"This is a fight a lot of conservatives are concerned about," the reporter relayed. "So it has left people who are supportive of the president and supportive of this question feeling deflated. This is a fight where public opinion is generally on the side of the president, if you ask the question of voters, should this question be on the census, a majority of voters say yes. They don't understand why the president came out swinging last week only to now say 'Oh, it turns out my lawyers were right. We really can't do anything and instead we're going to try this other way.'"
‘Personality cult’: New rift in Germany’s far-right AfD ahead of polls
The far-right Alternative for Germany, battling stagnant poll results and suspicions of illegal funding, is now torn by a deepening rift between its party leadership and its most radical wing.
The turbulence comes as falling migrant arrivals have deprived the ultra-nationalist protest party of its main rallying cause, while the ascendant Greens have replaced them as the strongest opposition force.
The six-year-old AfD, which has seen splits and leadership coups before, is now torn between backers and foes of hardliner Bjoern Hoecke, months ahead of crucial state polls in its heartland in the ex-communist east.