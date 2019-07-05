Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Black dad confronts white man who hurled insults and accusations at his teenage daughter at pool

Published

1 min ago

on

Two men were caught on video ranting at a group of black teenagers in Missouri who wanted to enjoy the neighborhood pool.

Cell phone video posted on Facebook shows the men accusing the teens of a recent string of vandalism and questioning whether they should be allowed to use the pool at a Lee’s Summit subdivision, reported KSHB-TV.

“That doesn’t mean you invite all your young friends in my pool,” one of the men says in the video. “You pay the (expletive) dues?”

“We have to pay for all the (expletive) you guys do,” the man later says, suggesting the teens are to blame for property damage.

The men told the teenagers that residents may bring only one guest to the pool, but posted rules say three guests per household are allowed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The father of one of the teens said his 18-year-old daughter and one of her friends who also lives in the neighborhood were part of the group of eight teenagers — which works out to three guests for each resident.

“This is not acceptable,” said father Jeff Sallis. “There’s no reason for a grown man, two grown men actually, to engage in the manner that they did with a bunch of young teenagers.”

Sallis has lived at the Ashton at Charleston Park subdivision for 14 years, and he’s certain the men were angry at the teens because they’re black.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m absolutely sure race played a factor here,” Sallis said, “because again when you look at the video the way the gentleman postured himself and the things, he was saying, ‘They probably don’t even live here, this is my pool. You don’t belong here.’ It was a lot of you, you, you.”

One of the men shown in the video, Bobby Ross, later spoke to the TV station to give his side of the story and apologize for his behavior.

“I shouldn’t have gone off the deep end like I did,” Ross said. “The language I used was inappropriate, and I apologized to all the kids, the other gentleman that was involved. I lost it because the way I was spoken to.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Ross was speaking to the reporter, Sallis unexpectedly showed up at the pool and confronted him.

“Excuse me, excuse me — this is my time,” Ross told Sallis.

“You did your talking the other night,” Sallis replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ross denied that he had confronted the teens because they were black.

“It had nothing to do with race,” Ross insisted. “So, you can take it to that direction if you want to. It wasn’t that. It was me questioning kids that were hopping the pool fence and not supposed to be here.”

The men eventually shook hands and apologized to one another, and Ross agreed to apologize to Sallis’ daughter.


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump boasts his disastrous July 4th speech will lead to a jump in military enlistments in rambling South Lawn appearance

Published

17 mins ago

on

July 5, 2019

By

In a rambling press availability on the White House South Lawn, Donald Trump blamed his fumbling speech on July Fourth on the rain creating havoc with his teleprompter, but said it didn't matter because his words would likely create a boost in military enlistments.

Addressing his speech where he claimed U.S. forces reclaimed the airports from the British during the Revolutionary war, Trump blamed the rain and his teleprompter.

"I can just tell you those people that you see, there are a lot of people in front of the White House, every one of them loved it," Trump said. "I would actually say -- and I want to sort of give a little appreciation. The media loved it, they loved the evening."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The curious case of Eddie Gallagher: Did Donald Trump help a Navy SEAL get away with murder?

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 5, 2019

By

Aside from hosting an unprecedented Fourth of July celebration that doubled as a military parade on the National Mall, President Trump made another curious decision involving the military this week. He congratulated himself for helping to free a Navy SEAL officer who had been accused of a dozen separate crimes of war.

Eddie Gallagher, who until this week was a chief petty officer in the Navy, was accused of stabbing a teenage POW to death while the teenager was being treated by a U.S. medic in or near Mosul, Iraq, in 2017. Video images show that the bleeding fighter, who was thought to be between 12 and 17, was brought to the SEAL platoon for treatment. Two of Gallagher’s fellow SEALs testified in a military court that Gallagher unexpectedly stabbed the young ISIS fighter several times in the neck and side as a SEAL medic was treating him. Members of the platoon then posed for photos with Gallagher as he held the child soldier’s head up by the hair with one hand, and held his knife in the other.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s ‘cringe-inducing’ 4th of July speech brutally dissected by conservative: Like a bad ‘Billy Joel song’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 5, 2019

By

In a particularly brutal column for the New York Daily News, Tom Nichols, a conservative professor at the Naval War College in Rhode Island, surveyed the text and delivery of Donald Trump's Fourth of July speech and found both to be profoundly awful.

The president's overly-long speech -- which has been widely panned as both boring and full of bizarre assertions -- did not find a fan in Nichols either who, right out of the gate, bluntly called it: "A bad speech."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image