WATCH: Gilroy shooting survivor screams wrenching cries as victim lays bleeding in bed of truck
One survivor of the Gilroy, California Garlic Festival shooting captured a woman screaming with wrenching cries from the cab of a truck.
“Are you ok?” the woman filming the video asked.
She panned the camera over to the bed of the truck, where a bleeding person could be seen. His arm was wrapped in a t-shirt doused in blood. Blood also stained the right side of his white shorts.
The women shooting the video asked if those tending to the injured man needed “gloves,” but they ignored her.
A paramedic then drove over in a golf cart and rushed to the truck, telling the woman filming to leave.
You can see the video below:
WATCH LIVE: Police continue search for gunman of Gilroy Garlic Festival
Police are on the scene in Gilroy, California, where another mass shooting has occurred.
At least two people interviewed by networks have reported rapid-fire gunfire. A witness said that the shooter was dressed in Army fatigues (or camouflage).
The shooter has yet to be apprehended, but police have established a parameter to locate him. Areal footage shows police combing the banks of a creek near the festival.
Another witness said that he knew it was a real shooting because he saw the bullets bouncing off of the ground. He reported victims where people were performing CPR on at least one victim.
‘There was blood everywhere’: Mass shooting with multiple victims at Garlic festival in Gilroy, California
Another massive shooting has been reported, this time at the infamous Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California.
Gilroy is generally known as the garlic capital of the United States and the annual festival is huge every year.
A video from one attendee shows a huge crowd running for safety.
Witness Miquita Price said that she was mere feet from the white, male shooter, who was carrying an automatic rifle and wearing Army fatigues. She said that she's heard reports of 60 people who were shot and she knows at least one person is dead.
However, another witness reported hearing about 30-40 shots. The local NBC News affiliate reported at least 11 people that were taken by ambulances as of 8 p.m. PST.