WATCH: Gilroy shooting survivor screams wrenching cries as victim lays bleeding in bed of truck

One survivor of the Gilroy, California Garlic Festival shooting captured a woman screaming with wrenching cries from the cab of a truck.

“Are you ok?” the woman filming the video asked.

She panned the camera over to the bed of the truck, where a bleeding person could be seen. His arm was wrapped in a t-shirt doused in blood. Blood also stained the right side of his white shorts.

The women shooting the video asked if those tending to the injured man needed “gloves,” but they ignored her.

A paramedic then drove over in a golf cart and rushed to the truck, telling the woman filming to leave.

You can see the video below:

https://twitter.com/Mizzclecle/status/1155686326877876224