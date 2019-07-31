WATCH LIVE: FAA faces a grilling in the Senate over Boeing’s 737 MAX
The Senate Appropriations Committee spent most of the morning Wednesday grilling the FAA over safety concerns regarding the 737 MAX. The agency told Congress they hope for “near-simultaneous approval” around the world for the 737 MAX plane, which was grounded after two crashes in the last year killed 346 people.
The FAA has been without a permanent chief until last week. Steve Dickson, the incoming FAA administrator, is a former Delta exec under fire for retaliation against a pilot after he flagged safety concerns.
‘This is insane!’ Fox panelist unloads as co-hosts twist themselves into knots to excuse Trump’s racism
Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov torched her fellow panelists during an especially heated discussion about President Donald Trump's racism.
The segment started out tensely, as co-host Dagen McDowell scolded colleague Lisa Boothe for interrupting her with a correction.
"You corrected me once," McDowell said. "You were right, so let's move on."
The panelists discussed a recent Quinnipiac University poll that found slightly more than half of Americans believed the president was racist, although only 8 percent of Republicans agreed, and McDowell said the president's offensive language was a problem only if it helped Democrats gain political traction.
Divisive messages about Democrats and race blasted by social media accounts during debate
Last night, Democrats battled in the second debate of the primary cycle. A few standout moments included Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) retorting "I wrote the damn bill!" when Tim Ryan challenged Sanders on Medicare for All.
That line dominated social media, according to a social media analytic company called Storyful. But in addition to the organic shares of the viral moment, there was a worrisome artificial social media phenomenon in response to the debate.
Storyful notes that the social media hashtag #DemDebateSoWhite was promoted by accounts that appear to be bots, Fox News reports.
Don’t be fooled by Trump’s lies: This is where your tax dollars really go
Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress claim that America spends too much on things like food stamps, welfare, and foreign aid.
But let’s look at how the government actually spends your federal tax dollars each year. We’re going to look at what’s known as the “discretionary budget,” which has to be reappropriated by Congress each year.
Start with foreign aid, the conservatives’ favorite boogeyman. It’s $29 billion a year. That may sound like a lot but it’s only 2 percent of all discretionary spending. Add all spending on international affairs, it’s 4 percent.