WATCH LIVE: Press conference on Jeffrey Epstein’s arrest
Officials are holding a press conference to discuss a new indictment against billionaire financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
New York governor signs bill that will let the state directly give Congress Trump’s tax returns
On Monday, The New York Times reported that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) has signed into law a measure that will allow the state's tax agency to give return information directly to Congress if they request it for a "specified and legitimate legislative purpose."
The new law was enacted as a means of enabling New York State to sidestep Trump's IRS and Treasury Department if they continue to obstruct House Democrats' request for the president's federal tax returns, as much of the same information on federal tax documents is duplicated on state ones.
War between Trump kids and Ivana’s ex-husband began after Don Jr made a bizarre toast at their Mar-a-Lago wedding
According to a report for the New York Post’s Page Six, the war between Donald Trump’s children and Ivana Trump’s ex-husband Rossano Rubicondi started the day she married him, after Don Jr. made a bizarre toast at their wedding reception.
Last week it was reported that Rubicondi had referred to the Trump children, -- Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka -- as “garbage," while singling out Donald Trump's namesake by saying, "Don Jr. is an idiot. He’s a jerk.”
Melania made ugly accusation against Christine Blasey Ford to Trump: New book
First Lady Melania Trump made an ugly accusation against Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a new book by well-connected right wing activists claims. She told President Donald Trump Dr. Ford was lying, the New York Post reports.