WATCH LIVE: Press conference on Jeffrey Epstein’s arrest

On Monday, The New York Times reported that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) has signed into law a measure that will allow the state's tax agency to give return information directly to Congress if they request it for a "specified and legitimate legislative purpose."

The new law was enacted as a means of enabling New York State to sidestep Trump's IRS and Treasury Department if they continue to obstruct House Democrats' request for the president's federal tax returns, as much of the same information on federal tax documents is duplicated on state ones.