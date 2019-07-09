WATCH: Minnesota mayor angrily chastises LGBTQ locals after she refuses to sign gay pride proclamation
Columbia Heights, Minnesota Mayor Donna Schmitt has signed proclamations for Arbor Day, National Library Week, Polish American Heritage Month, and even for a local pastor. She recently supported the “second annual Peace Fest, put on by the Science of Spirituality,” but she steadfastly is refusing to sign a gay pride proclamation, and the local LGBTQ community is speaking out.
During Monday’s city council meeting Mayor Schmitt angrily chastised LGBTQ citizens, banging and waving her gavel at them and threatening to “ask some of you to leave,” as video from Fox 9 (below) shows.
“You don’t need a piece of paper from me,” Mayor Schmitt told LGBTQ residents Monday.
The Columbia Heights Pride Organization and other groups tried for weeks to get the mayor to recognize this upcoming Saturday’s LGBTQ Awareness Day and Pride festival. It wasn’t until last week that they finally got to talk with her, and her answer was no.
The mayor claims the group did not follow proper guidelines, and as a result she was unable to sign a proclamation for them.
But Mayor Schmitt admitted to a local news station that those guidelines were developed the same week that the LGBTQ groups began asking for the proclamation.
“It is not about a group, it’s about, let’s follow the guidelines,” Schmitt told ABC 5. “They can go out and celebrate, they are more than welcome to rent our parks and have a family friendly event as they have requested.”
And after Monday’s city council meeting Mayor Schmitt went after the LGBTQ citizens.
“I just hope they realize, they don’t represent everyone in the city either,” she said.
Watch:
Breaking Banner
‘This is just the tip of the iceberg’: Six Michigan priests charged with sex abuse — and more victims are calling police ‘daily’
In what prosecutors are calling "just the tip of the iceberg," the pastor of a Catholic church in Waterford Township has been taken into custody and charged with criminal sexual conduct involving a minor.
According to the Oakland Press, Father Joseph Baker, a pastor at St. Perpetua Parish since 2008, was arrested Monday morning by investigators from the attorney general’s office -- making him the sixth priest apprehended in a far-reaching investigation.
Economic analyst explains the big lie Trump is trying to spread about America’s economic recovery
President Donald Trump has been quick to brag about the state of the U.S. economy and claim that his policies are responsible for the country’s economic recovery, which truth be told, was already well underway when President Barack Obama was still in office. But financier Steve Rattner, appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday, stressed that not all Americans are feeling the recovery — telling hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski who is being “left behind.”
‘We need to ban it entirely’: Beyond regulation, new US campaign calls for moratorium on facial recognition surveillance
"Imagine if we could go back in time and prevent governments around the world from ever building nuclear or biological weapons. That's the moment in history we're in right now with facial recognition."
Pushing back against businesses and government calling for mere "regulations" on facial recognition surveillance, digital rights group Fight for the Future on Tuesday launched a nationwide campaign to demand a complete ban on the technology, which which critics warn is already violating civil liberties across the country.