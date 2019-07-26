WATCH: Pete Buttigieg calls Trump a ‘racist’ – and says ‘we ought to call that what it is’
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg spoke before members of the National Urban League’s annual conference in his home state of Indiana, Friday, and did not mince words when he spoke about President Donald Trump.
“My generation saw this country elect its first black president and then turn around and elect a racist to the White House — and we ought to call that what it is,” the Mayor from South Bend told several hundred attendees in Indianapolis. The Indy Star reports his remark received applause.
Mayor Pete “also touted his Douglass Plan,” the Indy Star notes, “which seeks to overturn what he calls systemic, institutional racism in criminal justice, voting, education and housing. He said systems built on racism can’t simply be washed away if they’re replaced with neutral systems.”
According to The Hill, Buttigieg also told attendees, “I think for too long we have believed that we were on a path where systemic racism was going to take care of itself in this country.”
“I’m going to be speaking about these issues not only with mostly black audiences, but with mostly white audiences,” he added.
Watch:
Pete Buttigieg speaks to National Urban League Conference: "My generation saw this country elect its first black president and then turn around and elect a racist to the White House and we ought to call that what it is." pic.twitter.com/GWCSY3lIwC
— The Hill (@thehill) July 26, 2019
