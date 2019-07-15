WATCH: Progressive Dems targeted by Trump’s racist remarks use his ‘grab them’ comments against him
Urge Nation to Focus on Fixing Problems
The four progressive Democratic women who are being targeted by President Donald Trump’s racist remarks held a press event Monday afternoon, showing unity and strength in the face of the president’s attacks. They chose their words carefully and spoke them with dignity while blasting Trump and his white nationalist agenda.
Rep. Ayanna Pressley told reporters she will only refer to Trump as “the occupant of the White House,” and urged Americans to not “take the bait” Trump is tossing.
She also said they “want to get back to” addressing the issues that led their constituents to send them to Congress, including reducing the cost of prescription drugs and reducing gun violence.
Rep. Ayanna Pressley: "Despite the occupant of the White House's attempts to marginalize us and silence us please know that we are more than 4 people … our squad is big, our squad includes any person committed to building a more equitable and just world" https://t.co/hk4AhBuYRc pic.twitter.com/8FWnxEk18c

— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 15, 2019
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 15, 2019
Rep. Ilhan Omar took the opportunity to remind Americans of Trump’s own words, including his infamous “grab them” comments in the “Access Hollywood” tape.
“This is a president who has said, ‘grab women by the pussy.’ “This is a president who’s called black athletes ‘sons of bitches.’ This is a president that called people who come from black and brown countries ‘shitholes.’ This is a president who has equated neo-Nazis with those who protest them.”
“This is the agenda of white nationalists,” she added.
BREAKING: Congresswomen respond to President Trump's attacks #MTPDaily@IlhanMN: "It is for this reason precisely that we have to take action when a President is openly violating the oath he took to the constitution of the United States and the core values we aspire to" pic.twitter.com/jZGtHzkzbK

— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 15, 2019
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 15, 2019
Fox News host: Dem congresswomen targeted by Trump’s racism held presser just to ‘pout’
Fox News hosts at "The Five" responded to the press conference by four Congresswomen of color with outright sexism.
"Donald Trump won that press conference. Nancy and 'The Squad' lost. It looks like they want to victimize themselves even further," said host Jesse Waters, saying "We will not be silenced."
"I don’t think that’s the way to go against President Trump. You have to meet them on the same level," Waters continued, though he didn't explain what that meant. "They are continuing to play the victim and pout and now they want to impeach him for tweeting. They are saying he’s a white nationalist and he’s committing human rights violations and deporting all these people."
Fox News
Shep Smith goes off on Trump’s racist attacks: ‘A misleading and xenophobic eruption of distraction and division’
Fox News newsman Shep Smith began his Monday show by calling President Donald Trump's racist comments about four congresswomen of color "xenophobic" and a "distraction" for the purpose of "division."
"Our reporting begins with President Trump’s latest misleading and xenophobic eruption of distraction and division," Smith opened with. "Directed this time at a group of minority women in the United States Congress. 'Go back to where you came from,' that is what the president wrote on Twitter just yesterday and today he called them haters of America and Jews. The president is defending those statements and when asked if he thought the tweets might be racist, his response, 'Not at all.'"