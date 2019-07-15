WATCH: Progressive Dems targeted by Trump’s racist remarks use his ‘grab them’ comments against him

Urge Nation to Focus on Fixing Problems

The four progressive Democratic women who are being targeted by President Donald Trump’s racist remarks held a press event Monday afternoon, showing unity and strength in the face of the president’s attacks. They chose their words carefully and spoke them with dignity while blasting Trump and his white nationalist agenda.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley told reporters she will only refer to Trump as “the occupant of the White House,” and urged Americans to not “take the bait” Trump is tossing.

She also said they “want to get back to” addressing the issues that led their constituents to send them to Congress, including reducing the cost of prescription drugs and reducing gun violence.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley: "Despite the occupant of the White House's attempts to marginalize us and silence us please know that we are more than 4 people … our squad is big, our squad includes any person committed to building a more equitable and just world" https://t.co/hk4AhBuYRc pic.twitter.com/8FWnxEk18c — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 15, 2019

Rep. Ilhan Omar took the opportunity to remind Americans of Trump’s own words, including his infamous “grab them” comments in the “Access Hollywood” tape.

“This is a president who has said, ‘grab women by the pussy.’ “This is a president who’s called black athletes ‘sons of bitches.’ This is a president that called people who come from black and brown countries ‘shitholes.’ This is a president who has equated neo-Nazis with those who protest them.”

“This is the agenda of white nationalists,” she added.