‘We cannot overstate the harm this decision will have’: Oklahoma judge upholds ban on common abortion procedure
“We will keep fighting this unconstitutional ban to make sure Oklahomans have access to the best medical treatment.”
The Center for Reproductive Rights on Friday announced its intention to keep fighting after an Oklahoma court upheld a ban on a common abortion procedure.
“We cannot overstate the harm this decision will have on women in Oklahoma,” said Julie Rikelman, litigation director at the Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR), in a statement. CRR filed the suit on behalf of Tulsa Women’s Clinic to have the law stricken down.
Oklahoma County District Judge Cindy Truong’s ruling upholds House Bill 1721, a 2015 law that “targets a procedure known as dilation and evacuation (D and E), which is frequently used during second-trimester abortions,” as Rewire‘s legislative tracker noted.
The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) has called D and E “evidence-based and medically preferred because it results in the fewest complications for women compared to alternative procedures.” Efforts to ban any particular type of procedure, the group said, “represent legislative interference at its worst: doctors will be forced, by ill-advised, unscientifically motivated policy, to provide lesser care to patients. This is unacceptable.”
As CRR said in its statement, Truong’s ruling bucks a trend: other state courts ruling on similar bans in Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, and Texas blocked them from taking effect. The U.S. Supreme Court also said last month it would not hear Alabama’s appeal to keep its similar law on the books.
We are saddened to announce that today the Oklahoma district court became the first court in the country to uphold a ban on the standard method of ending a pregnancy after approximately 14 weeks. #stopthebans https://t.co/Ulw2ZjZFHP
“Politicians should never take medical options off the table for pregnant patients,” said Rikelman. The Oklahoma law, she said, “bans care that women need and doctors recommend, and is part of a national strategy by anti-abortion politicians to push abortion care out of reach by passing hundreds of laws that limit access. We will keep fighting this unconstitutional ban to make sure Oklahomans have access to the best medical treatment.”
Barry takes aim at Louisiana, nears hurricane strength
Millions of residents in Louisiana on Saturday braced for Tropical Storm Barry, which lashed the southern US state with strong winds and heavy rain as it edged towards shore at near-hurricane strength.
Governor John Bel Edwards said Louisiana's largest city New Orleans was well prepared to withstand the storm, but urged vigilance by residents across the state, as authorities called on people to stay off the streets.
"No one should take this storm lightly," Edwards said on Twitter.
Authorities ramped up evacuations, airlines canceled flights and flood gates slammed shut as the National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast the storm would reach hurricane status before making landfall along the US Gulf Coast.
Internet destroys Pence for whining about coverage of his immigrant camp photo-op tour: ‘Burn in hell, liar’
In a series of tweets late Friday night, Vice President Mike Pence attacked CNN for their coverage of his photo-op visit with undocumented immigrants being imprisoned in camps near the border, with Pence whining that the network was "dishonest."
According to Pence, "CNN is so dishonest. Today we took reporters to a detention facility on the border for families and children and all told us they were being treated well." he tweeted before adding, "Rather than broadcast the full story, showing the compassionate care the American people are providing to vulnerable families, tonight CNN only played video of men in the temporary facility and didn’t play any footage of the family facility at all."
Here’s the lesser-known part of Acosta’s plea deal that kept Epstein safe for years — and how it finally blew up
Much has been written about high-powered wealth manager Jeffrey Epstein's controversial plea bargain for child sex trafficking from Alexander Acosta — how it gave him just a 13-month minimum-security sentence with daily work-release, how it let him register as a much lower-level sex offender than it should have, how it shut down the FBI investigation and kept the names of his co-conspirators secret, how it may have violated the Crime Victims' Rights Act by not disclosing the details to his alleged victims.