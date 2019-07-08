White House blocks former deputy counsel from answering over 200 questions from House Democrats: report

On Monday, the House Judiciary Committee released the transcript for their hearing with former Deputy White House Counsel Annie Donaldson — revealing that the White House blocked her from answering 212 questions in connection with former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation:

Donaldson broadly told the committee that large portions of what they were seeking was privileged. She did, however, also confirm the accuracy of the notes on her from Mueller’s prosecutors.

Donaldson, who is married to a Trump judicial nominee who failed spectacularly amid questions about his defenses of the KKK, served as an aide to White House Counsel Don McGahn between 2017 and 2018. After leaving the post, she took up with the law firm of former Alabama Sen. Luther Strange.

Democrats sought testimony from Donaldson because her notes to Mueller provided some of the most damning accounts of episodes in which the president potentially obstructed justice. She is the third such witness the White House to come before the House on the matter.