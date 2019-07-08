Quantcast
White House blocks former deputy counsel from answering over 200 questions from House Democrats: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, the House Judiciary Committee released the transcript for their hearing with former Deputy White House Counsel Annie Donaldson — revealing that the White House blocked her from answering 212 questions in connection with former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation:

Donaldson broadly told the committee that large portions of what they were seeking was privileged. She did, however, also confirm the accuracy of the notes on her from Mueller’s prosecutors.

Donaldson, who is married to a Trump judicial nominee who failed spectacularly amid questions about his defenses of the KKK, served as an aide to White House Counsel Don McGahn between 2017 and 2018. After leaving the post, she took up with the law firm of former Alabama Sen. Luther Strange.

Democrats sought testimony from Donaldson because her notes to Mueller provided some of the most damning accounts of episodes in which the president potentially obstructed justice. She is the third such witness the White House to come before the House on the matter.

Trump Tower Moscow negotiator to testify before House Intel — tomorrow

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) has allowed a former key Trump Organization executive -- with links to the Russian mob -- to testify before closed doors on Tuesday after he slept through his previously scheduled questioning.

"Felix Sater, a former business associate of President Donald Trump who was the chief negotiator for the defunct Trump Tower Moscow project, will testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday morning, according to a person familiar with the matter," The Daily Beast reports.

Bill Barr says he ‘might as well take a shot’ at restoring the citizenship question — but he sounds pessimistic

Published

32 mins ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

On Monday, Attorney General William Barr confirmed that the Justice Department is still looking to cure the complaints of federal judges and include a citizenship question in the 2020 Census.

But as Politico reporter Eliana Johnson noted, even Barr did not seem to have confidence that the administration could do what President Donald Trump wants:

Barr doesn't sound too optimistic about the inclusion of citizenship question here: Barr said he believes there is “an opportunity potentially to cure the lack of clarity that was the problem and we might as well take a shot at doing that” - https://t.co/xzLUoFGAZE

Trump can’t let Democrats have the spotlight — so he’s hosting a rally to respond to Democrats’ debate

Published

48 mins ago

on

July 8, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has announced a new MAGA rally -- the day after the second round of debates among 2020 Democratic Party hopeful.

The second round of debates will be hosted by CNN on July 30-31 in Detroit.

The following day, Trump's campaign will hold a rally at US Bank, which has a capacity of over 17,000 and is the largest indoor arena in the Cincinnati area.

This is not the only scheduling that appears to be designed to rebut negative stories about Trump.

On Saturday, the Trump campaign announced they would hold a campaign rally in North Carolina -- on the evening of special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony before Congress.

