White man flies into a jealous rage after black man talks to his girlfriend — and then kills him with pickup

A Georgia man accused of running down a disabled man during a Fourth of July dispute has been arrested after fleeing the state.

Joshua Anderson was accused of purposefully striking 20-year-old Kevin Marshall with his pickup truck during a party, abandoning the vehicle in a wooded area and then fleeing to upstate New York, where he was taken into custody on Tuesday, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The 27-year-old Anderson started fighting with Marshall, who had autism, after the black man talked to his girlfriend, who was hosting the party at her Covington home but left with her boyfriend after the incident.

“That’s hatred, to beat somebody and then run him over at that impact and keep going,” said the victim’s mother, Robbie Marshall. “He took my son’s life, he deserves not to have his. I want him to have the death penalty.”

Investigators said Kendra Browning, the assailant’s girlfriend, apparently ran off willingly with Anderson, but they aren’t sure if she knew he was wanted on a murder charge.

She could potentially face charges for helping Anderson escape.

Anderson was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault and leaving the scene of a crash.