‘White nationalists with never love you’: Hispanic Trump supporter goes down in flames during CNN debate

Published

25 mins ago

on

CNN’s Anderson Cooper struggled to control a segment about President Donald Trump’s racism while interviewing a former member of Trump’s Hispanic Advisory Council.

Cooper interviewed Steve Cortes about the president’s racists outburts at the four young women of color in Congress that are known collectively as “The Squad.”

The host read the dictionary definition of a demagogue.

“A leader that makes use of popular prejudices and false claims and promises to gain power,” Merrian-Webster published.

“Is Donald Trump a demagogue? Isn’t this exactly what he is doing here?” Cooper asked.

“No, I don’t believe he’s a demagogue,” Cortes replied.

“He’s not using people’s prejudices in order to maintain and gain power?” Cooper asked. “How can you say this is not playing on people’s prejudices about people of color, about going back to your homeland.

Cortes said it wasn’t racist, “because he didn’t mention color.”

The former Trump advisor then tried to blame the left, claiming people “overreacted” to Trump’s racism.

“I’m trying to be very honest here and call balls and strikes. I also want to call out the demagoguery and prejudice of the left, of democratic politicians and their media allies in their insane overreaction to this tweet,” he argued.

Cortes complained that he fellow guest, New York Times contributing op-ed writer Wajahat Ali declaring that people who support Trump are racist.

“To call me and tens of millions of Trump supporters racist to dismiss and dehumanize and marginalize us,” Cortes said, with apparently little self—awareness.

“I didn’t say they are racist. I said they are big bigots,” Ali explained.

Ali said Trump is “a white nationalist and I would say he’s a demagogue and ran on the Obama birther conspiracy for the 2018 midterm.”

In the discussion of racism, Cortes continued to complain about being judge by the content of his character. Ali, however, pointed out that they are both viewed as “invaders” by Trump.

“You might not be a racist but you’re fine with endorsing and supporting a racist president and you have to look yourself in the mirror right now in 2019 and ask yourself is it worth it? Why am I supporting a racist president? Type of country am I creating?” Ali asked.

“The white nationalist will never love you, no matter how hard you try to be the Latin face of Trump, they’ll never love you,” Ali pointed out.

