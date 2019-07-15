WHO warns of too sugary baby foods
Commercial baby foods often contain too much sugar and display confusing ingredient lists, according to a UN report that proposed new guidelines Monday to improve infant diets.
The World Health Organization (WHO) examined nearly 8,000 products from more than 500 stores in Austria, Bulgaria, Israel and Hungary between November 2017 and January 2018.
“In around half of products examined… more than 30 percent of calories were from total sugars and around a third of products contained added sugar or other sweetening agents,” the European branch of the WHO stated.
The WHO noted that while foods that naturally contain sugars, such as fruits and vegetables, can be appropriate in young child diets, “the very high levels of sugars present in commercial products is a cause for concern”.
A high sugar intake can increase the risk of overweight and dental cavities, the organisation warned.
And early exposure to overly sweet products can create a potentially harmful lifelong preference for sugary foods.
“Good nutrition in infancy and early childhood remains key to ensuring optimal child growth and development, and to better health outcomes later in life,” WHO Regional Director for Europe Zsuzsanna Jakab said in a statement.
Up to 60 percent of inspected food products were labelled as suitable for infants under six months old, contrary to WHO recommendations “that infants receive exclusively breast milk for the first six months of life”, said the report.
The WHO said it was updating its guidelines to help member countries adopt new legislation to curb high sugar intake.
The WHO wants the promotion of breast milk substitutes to end, and recommends that children between six months and two years be fed nutrient-rich foods prepared at home.
The organisation called for the banning of added sugars and sweeteners in baby foods, and said labels on candies and sweetened beverages — including fruit juices and condensed milk — should state the products are not suitable for children under three.
Breaking Banner
Republicans are ‘cringing’ at Trump’s latest racist attacks — but are too scared to say anything: report
A new report from Axios claims that several Republicans are privately sickened by President Donald Trump's racist attacks on four Democratic congresswomen -- but they still won't criticize him publicly.
One source described as a "Trump ally" tells Axios that "Republicans with a conscience are cringing" at Trump's strategy of telling Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria-Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) to "go back to the crime-infested places from which they came," despite the fact that all four congresswomen are American citizens.
American billionaires’ ties to Moscow go back decades
Sleazy American businessmen who make deals with corrupt Russians with shadowy connections to intelligence agents or powerful politicians did not spring up de novo in the twentieth-first century. As far back as 1919, Armand Hammer, the future head of Occidental Petroleum, met with Vladimir Lenin and agreed to a truly corrupt arrangement which enabled his family to obtain a lucrative business concession in the Soviet Union in return for financing illegal communist operations in Europe and the fledgling American Communist Party.
In the 1970s, Hammer introduced another American businessman to his friends in Moscow. Although David Karr, the former CEO of Fairbanks Whitney, never became a household name like his sponsor, he made millions of dollars doing business with the USSR, while providing the KGB with an entrée into the American political world. While less financially successful than Hammer, Karr, the subject of my new biography, The Millionaire Was a Soviet More: The Twisted Life of David Karr, lived an even more adventurous life, ricocheting from young Communist to government bureaucrat, from newsman to public relations man, from proxy fighter to international businessman, from Hollywood mogul to the hotel business, and finally to a KGB informant. When he died in Paris in 1979 at the age of 60, his Machiavellian past and his myriad of enemies inspired speculation in the French press that he had been murdered by the KGB, CIA, Israeli Mossad, or the Mafia. Remarkably, there were scenarios- not all plausible- that could finger any one of that unlikely quartet as his killer.
NYT’s Friedman torches Trump in epic rant: ‘Every one of us can trace our roots to sh*thole countries’
Thomas Friedman dropped an epic rant against President Donald Trump's racist attacks on Democratic lawmakers.
The New York Times columnist quoted the president's profane insults against majority-black countries as he blasted Trump for demanding four first-year congresswomen of color return to their home countries, although only one of them was born outside the United States.
"The president isn't talking just about or to these four congresswomen, he's talking about us," Friedman said. "He's talking about we. He's talking about every Irish-American whose grandparents fled the potato famine. He's talking about every Italian-American whose grandparents or great-grandparents fled the depression. He's talking about every Muslim-American whose parents or grandparents fled the disorder of Lebanon or Libya or Iraq. He's talking about every black American whose great-great-grandparents were forced to come here in slavery or fled disorder in Africa. He's talking about every Latin-American whose family came mere from Venezuela or Mexico. He's talking about we and us -- every one of us."