With a $19 million haul for second quarter, Elizabeth Warren cements ‘grassroots commitment’ in campaign
Sen. Elizabeth Warren released her fundraising numbers for the second quarter of 2019 Monday, claiming $19.1 million—a number that puts her in the top tier of the Democratic candidates for president and, alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders, in one of the two stronger positions of the field going forward.
Warren’s campaign said the total came from 384,000 donors at an average of $28.
In a tweet announcing the number, Warren expressed her gratitude.
“I am humbled by the depth of grassroots commitment to our campaign,” said Warren. “This is how we make our government and democracy work for everyone, not just the wealthy and well-connected. Thank you, and let’s keep at it.”
Campaign manager Roger Lau touted the total in an email to supporters as indicative of the kind of progressive campaign Warren is running.
“You’re making it possible to build a presidential campaign without catering to wealthy donors—with no closed-door fundraisers, no Super PACs, and no money from Washington lobbyists, corporate PACs, or, for that matter, PACs of any kind,” said Lau.
Warren’s haul, which places her third so far among Democratic contenders behind South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieig and former Vice President Joe Biden, and just over Sanders, was unexpected, according to Washington Post reporter Michelle Ye Hee Lee.
“The Massachusetts Democrat’s rapid spending clip in the first three months of 2019 had prompted questions about the sustainability of her campaign,” wrote Lee.
The Post‘s Dave Weigel, in a tweet, pointed to Warren’s large fundraising number and the similarities between her donors and Sanders’ to argue the two more progressive candidates in the race were well set up going forward.
“Sanders and Warren arguably in the best position,” said Weigel, “no big fundraisers, and nearly none of their donors have maxed out.”
2020 Election
