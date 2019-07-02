Quantcast
‘You complete lunatic’: Internet buries Arizona governor for retaliating against Nike over Kaepernick

On Monday, Nike announced it was scrapping a new commemorative sneaker bearing the “Betsy Ross” flag after former NFL quarterback and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick, who took issue with the flag’s perceived cultural connections to slavery, intervened to oppose the design.

Republicans nationwide were outraged — but few more so than Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who went so far as to announce on Tuesday that he was canceling a planned economic development incentive for Nike.

“Nike has made its decision, and now we’re making ours,” tweeted Ducey. “I’ve ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars under their discretion that the State was providing for the company to locate here … We don’t need to suck up to companies that consciously denigrate our nation’s history.”

While many applauded Ducey’s announcement, it also sparked immediate blowback on social media, with commenters ridiculing and denouncing his move to punish a private company for a political decision:

Here’s the real reason why the financially-strapped NRA shuttered their extremist TV network

In a deep-dive "Reality Check" on CNN Tuesday morning, analyst John Avlon delved into the chaos engulfing the National Rifle Association that has led to the ouster of multiple top executives and the gun rights organization pulling the plug on their inflammatory NRA TV network.

Avlon began, "America's biggest gun lobby, the National Rifle Association shut down live programming last week and its online television channel, NRA-TV. And that because NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre said it had moved too far from its core mission."

The CNN contributor then shared clips of controversial former NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch ranting at liberals by saying, "They use their media to assassinate real news. They use their schools to teach children that their president is another Hitler, all to make them march and scream about xenophobia and homophobia,"

Here’s how the Apollo space program tried to advance black rights in the South

The Apollo program that put American astronauts on the moon was used as a tool to advance integration in the South, where the advancement of civil rights sparked violence and political realignment.

President John F. Kennedy wanted to use the space program to show the American system was superior to communism, but he also wanted to use NASA to advance black progress in the South, where many of the agency's facilities were located, reported AL.com.

