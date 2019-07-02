‘You complete lunatic’: Internet buries Arizona governor for retaliating against Nike over Kaepernick

On Monday, Nike announced it was scrapping a new commemorative sneaker bearing the “Betsy Ross” flag after former NFL quarterback and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick, who took issue with the flag’s perceived cultural connections to slavery, intervened to oppose the design.

Republicans nationwide were outraged — but few more so than Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who went so far as to announce on Tuesday that he was canceling a planned economic development incentive for Nike.

“Nike has made its decision, and now we’re making ours,” tweeted Ducey. “I’ve ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars under their discretion that the State was providing for the company to locate here … We don’t need to suck up to companies that consciously denigrate our nation’s history.”

While many applauded Ducey’s announcement, it also sparked immediate blowback on social media, with commenters ridiculing and denouncing his move to punish a private company for a political decision:

REPUBLICANS: Pressuring a company to bake a cake for a gay wedding is wrong! ADVERTISEMENT ALSO REPUBLICANS: Pressuring a company to make flag shoes is right! https://t.co/MkrNbDO1Ai — Max Burns (@themaxburns) July 2, 2019

how many flags do i need to put on my shoes to be eligible for an arizona tax incentive — Adam Steinbaugh (@adamsteinbaugh) July 2, 2019

You complete lunatic. How dare you not sit down and look at how the flag has been used for white supremacy? It’s not a directly about Betsy Ross but the use of it.

You are turning back the clock in race relations in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/4kh4WzLFvJ — Blue Haboob •°•°Impeach the Motherf****r•°•° (@BlueHaboob) July 2, 2019

I was taught that to wear American flag apparel was to disrespect the flag. So I see Nike’s decision as respecting the flag, but you do you. — Memetic War Conscientious Objector (@human52753) July 2, 2019

