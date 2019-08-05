5.0 earthquake strikes Ridgecrest, California — two months after 7.1

Two months after the 7.1 earthquakes that hit outside of Los Angeles, another more modest quake was detected, ABC-7 reported.

While the location of the quake was about 20 miles north of Ridgecrest, California, at the Naval Air Warfare Center China Lake. People as far away as Clark County, Nevada also felt the rumble Thursday afternoon.

Who felt this latest #earthquake in Las #Vegas? The @USGS is reporting a preliminary magnitude 5.0 with the epicenter north of #Ridgecrest, California. A number of our #ClarkCounty employees felt the rolling sensation here at our Gov't Ctr. in downtown Las #Vegas. pic.twitter.com/cCXUJJzwfT — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 22, 2019

It left several people asking if it was considered a foreshock or a really late aftershock from two months ago.

You had vertigo? Try living 10 miles away from the earthquake epicenters. — Sidewinder John (@DesertCoyote198) August 22, 2019

That earthquake woke me up 🙄 — Berenice. (@_berrenicce) August 22, 2019

@NWSVegas Is the earthquake people are reporting a foreshock or another aftershock? Thanks! — FireTruckBuff8298 (@ChicagoFDTVFan) August 22, 2019

