AG Barr removes Bureau of Prisons director in the wake of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged suicide

According to a breaking news report from the Associated Press, Attorney General William Barr has removed the acting director of the Bureau of Prisons in the wake of Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide while in custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York over a week ago.

The move to remove Hugh Hurwitz comes as evidence grows that guards at the “chronically understaffed” prison “abdicated their responsibility to keep the 66-year-old Epstein from killing himself while he awaited trial on charges of sexually abusing teenage girls,” the AP reports.

Barr named Kathleen Hawk Sawyer, the prison agency's director from 1992 until 2003, to replace Hurwitz. Hurwitz is moving to a role as a deputy in charge of the bureau's reentry programs, where he will work with Barr on putting in place the First Step Act, a criminal justice overhaul.

Sources speaking to the AP say Epstein was taken off suicide watch and put back in a high-security housing unit where he was less closely monitored, but still supposed to be checked on every 30 minutes.