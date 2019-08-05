Quantcast
‘American conservatism has a violence problem’: WaPo columnist blasts ‘pattern’ of mass shootings

1 hour ago

The Republican Party and conservative moment have shown a clear “pattern” of political terrorism, a Washington Post columnist argued on Monday.

“American conservatism has a violence problem,” David Leonhardt reported.

The writer offered three recent examples by Republicans.

“The current secretary of energy, Rick Perry, once publicly suggested that the chairman of the Federal Reserve deserved to be beaten up because of his interest rate policy. Greg Gianforte, a member of Congress from Montana, physically assaulted a reporter who asked him a question he didn’t like. President Trump has repeatedly alluded to extrajudicial physical force, including suggesting that his supporters might resort to violence if they didn’t get their way,” Leonhardt reminded.

“The most extreme version of conservatism’s violence problem is the most tragic: the pattern of mass shootings by people espousing right-wing views, sometimes encouraged in online forums,” he wrote.

The numbers are stunning.

“Last year, 39 of the 50 killings committed by political extremists, according to the Anti-Defamation League, were carried out by white supremacists. Another eight were committed by killers with anti-government views,” he explained. “Over the past 10 years, right-wing extremists were responsible for more than 70 percent of extremist-related killings.”

The noted that there was no symmetrical problem on the left.

“Mainstream conservative politicians use the rhetoric of physical violence much more often, starting with the current president of the United States. And right-wing extremists have a culture of violence unlike anything on the left,” he noted. “Its consequences are fatal, again and again.”

Read the full column.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Former GOP mayor who claimed there was Sharia law in DFW now running for Congress

51 mins ago

August 5, 2019

On Monday, Texas Republicans got a familiar recruit for the now-open 24th Congressional District — Beth Van Duyne.

New: @BethVanDuyne is running for #TX24, she tells me. Official announcement coming soon.

— Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) August 5, 2019

'Beat every single one of them': Ex-GOP congressman's message to Republicans is 'your time is coming'

3 hours ago

August 5, 2019

Americans have a moral obligation to vote against every single Republican on the ballot in 2020, a former GOP congressman argued on MSNBC on Monday.

"Deadline: White House" anchor Nicolle Wallace interviewed former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) following a weekend of bloodshed.

"What do we do?" Wallace asked. "What do you think?"

"We focus on Donald Trump, his contribution to the national narrative, but Nicolle, I think that gives a pass to the broader Republican Party. We have to talk about that as well in this moment because it is their silence that normalized this escalation of this narrative across the country that Trump continues to reinforce," Jolly said.

