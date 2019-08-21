Anti-LGBT group: Straight man who spied on women’s dressing rooms is proof we need anti-trans bathroom laws
A Pennsylvania man was arrested last month for drilling holes in the women’s dressing rooms of a Target store with the intention of spying, The Mercury reports. Sean Christopher Anderson, 41, was initially charged with criminal mischief and possessing an instrument of crime, but had his charges upgraded this Monday to invasion of privacy and possessing child pornography.
Now, the right-wing Christian group American Family Association is trying to use his case as proof of the urgency of their boycott campaigns targeting Target’s gender-neutral bathrooms, but as LGBTQ Nation points out, Anderson is a straight cisgender man.
Speaking to LGBTQ Nation, AFA president Tim Wildmon tried to argue that their opposition to gender-neutral bathrooms doesn’t specifically focus on trans people.
“As AFA has stated many times, our worries do not stem from fear of the transgender community, but rather from both the real and potential threat that predators and voyeurs would take advantage of the Target restroom policy to harm women and children — and there are plenty of incidents to show that they have,” Wildmom stated.
Sean Christopher Anderson, 41, of #Elverson, #Chesco originally charged with criminal mischief & possessing an instrument of crime, saw charges upgraded on Monday to include invasion of privacy & possessing child pornography, according to #MontcoPa #Court records.
Sean Anderson pic.twitter.com/yjirj20DR7
— Carl Hessler Jr. (@MontcoCourtNews) June 10, 2019
Target has been the subject of boycotts from anti-LGBT groups, and the AFA is no exception. In 2017, the group urged Christians to boycott the retailer in response to its policy of making its public bathrooms open to all genders. But the boycott was widely seen as a failure, with U.S. Target officials telling the Wall Street Journal in April of 2017 that “any lost sales from the boycott weren’t significant enough to require reporting to investors.”
The AFA has been designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which points out that a “large part” of the group’s work involves targeting the LGBT community through various means, “including publicizing companies that have pro-gay policies and organizing boycotts against them.”
“AFA also supports President Trump’s efforts to ban trans people from serving in the military, posting a statement on its website in July 2017 that stated, in part, ‘AFA applauds President Trump for his courageous decision to end the usage of our military for social engineering and political correctness.’ The policy has been challenged in court, and thus far has been ruled against,” the SPLC states on its website. “Trump tried a retooled ban in early March, but in August, a U.S. district judge ruled that the administration could not enforce a ban and the judge refused to lift an injunction that she had issued against the original ban.”
Breaking Banner
If Republicans oppose Trump they can help prove any support of the president is phony: Conservative
In a scathing column Wednesday, conservative writer Jennifer Rubin explained that one of the best ways Republicans can help what's left of the GOP is by opposing Trump to prove support for him is a lie.
A report in The Washington Post revealed some "Never Trump" Republicans are thinking of running against the president, even if they have no chance in winning.
#25thAmendmentNow is now the top trending topic after Trump calls himself ‘The Chosen One’
President Tweets He’s ‘The Second Coming of God’
President Donald Trump appeared even more unhinged on Wednesday, kicking his day off by posting tweets calling him “the second coming of God,” and the “King of Israel.” Just hours later Trump trashed the Prime Minister of Denmark, calling Mette Frederiksen’s negative response to him wanting to buy Greenland from them “nasty” – a word he generally reserves for women he does not like.
Cops spy on Connecticut park after it’s labeled a ‘hook-up spot’ — and nab 6 senior citizens
Police in Connecticut arrested a group of senior citizens, ranging in ages 62 to 85, for lewd behavior in a conservation area, NBC Connecticut reports.
Six people were arrested, which included 5 men and one 85-year-old woman, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The arrests were made after police launched an investigation in response to reports of "lewd and sexual activity" taking place in the Grace Richardson conservation area in Fairfield.