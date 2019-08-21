Quantcast
Connect with us

Anti-LGBT group: Straight man who spied on women’s dressing rooms is proof we need anti-trans bathroom laws

Published

1 hour ago

on

A Pennsylvania man was arrested last month for drilling holes in the women’s dressing rooms of a Target store with the intention of spying, The Mercury reports. Sean Christopher Anderson, 41, was initially charged with criminal mischief and possessing an instrument of crime, but had his charges upgraded this Monday to invasion of privacy and possessing child pornography.

Now, the right-wing Christian group American Family Association is trying to use his case as proof of the urgency of their boycott campaigns targeting Target’s gender-neutral bathrooms, but as LGBTQ Nation points out, Anderson is a straight cisgender man.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to LGBTQ Nation, AFA president Tim Wildmon tried to argue that their opposition to gender-neutral bathrooms doesn’t specifically focus on trans people.

“As AFA has stated many times, our worries do not stem from fear of the transgender community, but rather from both the real and potential threat that predators and voyeurs would take advantage of the Target restroom policy to harm women and children — and there are plenty of incidents to show that they have,” Wildmom stated.

Target has been the subject of boycotts from anti-LGBT groups, and the AFA is no exception. In 2017, the group urged Christians to boycott the retailer in response to its policy of making its public bathrooms open to all genders. But the boycott was widely seen as a failure, with U.S. Target officials telling the Wall Street Journal in April of 2017 that “any lost sales from the boycott weren’t significant enough to require reporting to investors.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The AFA has been designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which points out that a “large part” of the group’s work involves targeting the LGBT community through various means, “including publicizing companies that have pro-gay policies and organizing boycotts against them.”

“AFA also supports President Trump’s efforts to ban trans people from serving in the military, posting a statement on its website in July 2017 that stated, in part, ‘AFA applauds President Trump for his courageous decision to end the usage of our military for social engineering and political correctness.’ The policy has been challenged in court, and thus far has been ruled against,” the SPLC states on its website. “Trump tried a retooled ban in early March, but in August, a U.S. district judge ruled that the administration could not enforce a ban and the judge refused to lift an injunction that she had issued against the original ban.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

If Republicans oppose Trump they can help prove any support of the president is phony: Conservative

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 21, 2019

By

In a scathing column Wednesday, conservative writer Jennifer Rubin explained that one of the best ways Republicans can help what's left of the GOP is by opposing Trump to prove support for him is a lie.

A report in The Washington Post revealed some "Never Trump" Republicans are thinking of running against the president, even if they have no chance in winning.

Continue Reading

Facebook

#25thAmendmentNow is now the top trending topic after Trump calls himself ‘The Chosen One’

Published

31 mins ago

on

August 21, 2019

By

President Tweets He’s ‘The Second Coming of God’

President Donald Trump appeared even more unhinged on Wednesday, kicking his day off by posting tweets calling him “the second coming of God,” and the “King of Israel.”  Just hours later Trump trashed the Prime Minister of Denmark, calling Mette Frederiksen’s negative response to him wanting to buy Greenland from them “nasty” – a word he generally reserves for women he does not like.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Cops spy on Connecticut park after it’s labeled a ‘hook-up spot’ — and nab 6 senior citizens

Published

31 mins ago

on

August 21, 2019

By

Police in Connecticut arrested a group of senior citizens, ranging in ages 62 to 85, for lewd behavior in a conservation area, NBC Connecticut reports.

Six people were arrested, which included 5 men and one 85-year-old woman, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The arrests were made after police launched an investigation in response to reports of "lewd and sexual activity" taking place in the Grace Richardson conservation area in Fairfield.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image