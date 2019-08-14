Anti-LGBTQ ‘Straight Pride’ organizers again fail to meet permit deadline but insist event will still take place
The City of Modesto, California gave the organizers of a “straight pride” parade until 5 PM Tuesday to obtain and submit proof of insurance required to hold their event. It was a second chance for The National Straight Pride Coalition to follow the rules, which they were unable to do once again. Last week their request for a permit was denied, on the grounds their chosen venue was inappropriate, and because they reportedly had lost their insurance.
But National Straight Pride Coalition founder Don Grundmann (photo) insists some sort of event will take place on August 24, CBS Sacramento reports (video below). Grundmann blames what he calls the slow wheels of bureaucracy for the delay.
The group claims it is a “national” organization, yet has only one chapter. But it has been getting national attention for what some say are its homophobic, bigoted, Christian nationalist, racist, and even white supremacist views.
In a statement sent to NCRM, Equality California described the organization as “an extreme anti-LGBTQ and white supremacist group.”
Grundmann himself received nationwide attention after he told the Modesto city council, “We’re a totally peaceful racist group,” He later said he misspoke.
The group’s website offers proof that perhaps he did not.
The parade is listed on the group’s website as one of its “War Activities.” And its manifesto refers to “Caucasians” as “the biological majority of the historical developers and founders of Western Civilization.” It also calls Christianity “the religious form of the formation, development, and advancement of Western Civilization; i.e.; the engine of bringing prosperity and equality to all of humanity.”
Watch:
Breaking Banner
Major new recession warning sign sends market futures tumbling downward
The financial world was hit on Wednesday with a major new red flag about a potential recession that sent stock market futures tumbling downward.
As Bloomberg reports, the yield on the ten-year U.S. Treasury bond has dropped below the yield of the two-year U.S. Treasury bond for the first time since 2007, which many market observers say is a leading indicator of a coming recession.
Yields on ten-year bonds are usually higher than yields on two-year bonds because there is greater risk involved in investing in a long-term bond, which means investors in those bonds demand higher payouts than investors in short-term bonds.
2020 Election
Beto O’Rourke to restart his campaign Thursday, nearly two weeks after the El Paso shooting
The former El Paso congressman is preparing a “major address” in which he’ll “outline the path forward for his presidential campaign.”
Nearly two weeks after suspending his presidential campaign in response to the mass shooting in El Paso, Beto O’Rourke plans to return to the trail Thursday.
The Democratic former congressman will restart following a speech in his border city hometown that will “outline the path forward for his presidential campaign,” according to his campaign.
CNN
CNN’s Avlon shreds the GOP’s lies about Trump’s tax plan paying for itself after the deficit nearly doubles
On Wednesday, CNN "Reality Check" host John Avlon slammed Republicans for lying about their plan for the federal deficit — and their hypocritical lack of concern that it has been a massive failure.
"Over one year ago, we started 'Reality Check' on 'New Day,'" said Avlon. "The very first topic we hit was GOP hypocrisy over the deficit. It seems their new slogan should be, deficits don’t matter unless a Democrat is president. Because the U.S. deficit is exploding during an economic expansion under tax cuts and spending hikes under president Trump. It’s getting worse. During the debate over the Trump tax cut we were told this over and over again."