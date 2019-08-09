Billionaire Trump fundraiser ‘freaked out’ after customers threaten mass boycott of his businesses: report

Billionaire Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is facing a major backlash over his decision to hold a pricey fundraiser for President Donald Trump — and he’s starting to feel unnerved at the prospect of boycotts of his businesses.

Axios reports that Ross is “freaked out” because customers have threatened to boycott Equinox and SoulCycle, two high-end fitness brands that are owned by a parent company that is chaired by Ross.

However, Axios also reports that Trump associates are counseling Ross to ride out the storm and advising him to not worry too much about people fleeing his businesses.

“Stay strong, it’s not going to be that bad,” said one of Axios’ sources in describing the message being delivered to Ross. “Not that many people are going to boycott the gym.”

Ross this week tried to calm anger about hosting a Trump fundraiser by saying that he didn’t agree with the president on everything, particularly when it comes to racial issues.

As Axios writes, Ross has worked to cultivate an image of himself as a “champion of racial equality, inclusion, diversity, public education and environmental sustainability.”