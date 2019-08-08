Breitbart editor tries to ambush Joe Biden — and gets wrecked

Former Vice President Joe Biden was stumping in Iowa on Thursday, when he was confronted by a man who accused him of mischaracterizing statements President Donald Trump made about Charlottesville in 2017. Trump famously refused to condemn the white supremacists, saying there were fine people on “both sides.”

As it turned out, the man who confronted Biden was Joel Pollak, senior-editor-at-large of the right-wing website Breitbart.com. But Biden stood his ground.

“Let’s get this straight. He said there were very fine people in both groups!” Biden said.

Watch:

Up close confrontation at the Iowa state fair:this man accuses ⁦@JoeBiden of misquoting ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ on white supremacists — and Biden tears into him. pic.twitter.com/2ycHT869jP — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) August 8, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT