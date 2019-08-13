Quantcast
Connect with us

CBS, Viacom agree to merge into media giant

Published

7 mins ago

on

After some false starts, CBS and Viacom announced Tuesday they will combine to form the latest media empire in a wave of mergers driven by the need for companies to reformulate themselves for the streaming era.

The new company will have more than $28 billion in revenue and comprise brands such as MTV, Comedy Central and Showtime, as well as Paramount Pictures and publisher Simon & Schuster.

The transaction will bolster their ability to develop original programming that can win subscribers to premium channel, score well with advertisers and resonate with audiences in international markets, the companies said.

The deal recombines two entities that were under the same corporate umbrella until they were broken apart in 2006 by Sumner Redstone, chairman emeritus of National Amusements, which holds almost 80 percent of both companies.

The deal comes on the heels of other large transactions in media, including Disney’s $71.3 billion acquisition of key assets from Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox, and AT&T’s $85 billion purchase of Time Warner.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am really excited to see these two great companies come together so that they can realize the incredible power of their combined assets,” said Shari Redstone, who will chair the new company, ViacomCBS.

“My father once said ‘content is king,’ and never has that been more true than today,” she said in a statement. “We will establish a world-class, multi-platform media organization that is well-positioned for growth in a rapidly transforming industry.”

The two companies failed in their earlier attempts to pull off a merger, due in part to opposition from former CBS chief executive Les Moonves, who was ousted in September 2018 amid sexual harassment allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joining forces will allow them to bolster investment in premium entertainment and boost their global reach, with broadcast networks in Britain, Argentina and Australia and content in 45 languages, the companies said in a press release. The deal also should result in $500 million in annual savings.

“The more scale you have, the more clout you have when go to in to negotiate with distributors or even with direct-to-consumers,” said Tuna Amobi, analyst at CFRA Research. “It gives them a better chance to compete.”

– Streaming era –

ADVERTISEMENT

The traditional media industry is battling to deal with the rise of Netflix, Hulu and other streaming ventures that erode the position of conventional cable packages and broadcasters unveil “over-the-top” options.

CBS itself has launched its “All Access” service which provides on-demand programming for $5.99 per month with limited commercial interruptions or $9.99 per month for ad-free service.

And Disney in November plans to launch a new “Disney+” service at a starting price of $6.99 monthly that offer its films and television shows as well as the library it acquired through the Fox deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the all-stock transaction in the latest tie-up, existing CBS shareholders will own 61 percent of the company, while Viacom shareholders will own 39 percent.

Bob Bakish, chief executive of Viacom, will assume that post in the newly-combined company, while Joe Ianniello, acting chief executive at CBS, will become chairman and CEO of CBS, overseeing CBS-branded assets.

Shares of Viacom fell 5.6 percent to $30.75, while CBS rose 1.4 percent to $48.70.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70% of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

John Hickenlooper in talks to suspend his presidential campaign — and run for Senate instead

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 13, 2019

By

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) is in talks about ending his presidential campaign, and instead mounting a bid for Senate against Republican Cory Gardner.

Hickenlooper, a two-term governor who is fairly popular in his home state, has never really managed to catch fire, as he is struggling even against his fellow Coloradan Sen. Michael Bennet to gain attention on the presidential stage. He typically polls in the area of 1 percent and is unlikely to qualify for the next round of debates.

Continue Reading

Facebook

CBS, Viacom agree to merge into media giant

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 13, 2019

By

After some false starts, CBS and Viacom announced Tuesday they will combine to form the latest media empire in a wave of mergers driven by the need for companies to reformulate themselves for the streaming era.

The new company will have more than $28 billion in revenue and comprise brands such as MTV, Comedy Central and Showtime, as well as Paramount Pictures and publisher Simon & Schuster.

The transaction will bolster their ability to develop original programming that can win subscribers to premium channel, score well with advertisers and resonate with audiences in international markets, the companies said.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Democrats go after Trump for deporting Christians to countries where they will be ‘persecuted’

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 13, 2019

By

House Democrats blasted President Donald Trump after a Christian named Jimmy Aldaoud -- who spoke no Arabic -- died following being deported to Iraq.

"Dozens of House Democrats are urging President Donald Trump to stop detaining and deporting Iraqi nationals after the death of a Michigan man sent to the Arab country," Politico reported Tuesday. "In a letter dated Tuesday, the lawmakers say Trump is risking causing more 'preventable deaths' if he continues the deportations. Many of the people targeted for removal are Iraqi Christians living in the United States who have not been to Iraq in many years. Christians face discrimination and persecution in the Muslim-majority country."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image