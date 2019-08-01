Charlamagne tha God wants Kamala vs Trump: ‘Who better to go up against a criminal than a prosecutor?’

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” radio presenter Charlamagne tha God weighed in on his impression of the Democratic debates with anchor Erin Burnett.

Charlamagne expressed admiration for Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), applauding her “swagger” in dismissing Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) after she tried to attack her, but admitted, “she was terrible on the stage last night.”

“Is she still your favorite?” asked Burnett.

“Yeah, she is still my favorite, simply because our current president is a criminal and who better to go up against a criminal than a prosecutor?” said Charlamagne. “Donald Trump needs to be prosecuted.”

In his view, the winner of the debate was Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ).

“I thought he did great,” said Charlamagne. “He brought up things I’ve been waiting for people to question. I wanted people to question Joe Biden on his tough on crime stance. I wanted somebody to talk about the Russian interference we know exists, that Robert Mueller talked about in his Mueller report, that the Senate Intel Committee has talked about, that I’m scared of because I’m a private citizen that has to vote next year. I want it to be a fair election.”

Watch below: