Quantcast
Connect with us

Cloudflare ends services for ‘lawless’ 8chan after El Paso massacre

Published

1 min ago

on

Digital security and infrastructure firm Cloudflare said Sunday it was terminating its services to 8chan, the message board where the El Paso gunman reportedly posted a racist “manifesto” shortly before killing 20 people.

In a blog post announcing the move, Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince described the no-censorship site as “a cesspool of hate.”

“8chan is among the more than 19 million Internet properties that use Cloudflare’s service. We just sent notice that we are terminating 8chan as a customer effective at midnight tonight Pacific Time,” Prince wrote.

“The rationale is simple: they have proven themselves to be lawless and that lawlessness has caused multiple tragic deaths. Even if 8chan may not have violated the letter of the law in refusing to moderate their hate-filled community, they have created an environment that revels in violating its spirit.”

Other right-wing extremists, misogynists and conspiracy theorists have posted to 8chan, which does not moderate content.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cloudflare’s move terminating its cybersecurity and other services means 8chan could be exposed to distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, in which hackers take down a site by flooding it with fake traffic.

Prince said the network services provider had not taken the decision lightly.

“We reluctantly tolerate content that we find reprehensible, but we draw the line at platforms that have demonstrated they directly inspire tragic events and are lawless by design,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“8chan has crossed that line.”

Shortly before the El Paso mass shooting on Saturday, the suspect named by the media as Patrick Crusius, who is white, was believed to have posted a racist “manifesto” on 8chan that includes passages railing against the “Hispanic invasion” of Texas.

Despite Cloudflare’s move, Prince said terminating services to sites like 8chan would not make the internet safer or reduce online hate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two years ago, after a far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in which a woman was killed, Cloudflare stopped providing services to neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer.

“Today, the Daily Stormer is still available and still disgusting. They have bragged that they have more readers than ever. They are no longer Cloudflare’s problem, but they remain the Internet’s problem,” Prince wrote.

“Unfortunately the action we take today won’t fix hate online. It will almost certainly not even remove 8chan from the Internet. But it is the right thing to do. Hate online is a real issue.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Walmart to keep selling guns despite recent shootings at its stores

Published

19 mins ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

Despite two deadly shootings at its stores in less than a week, American retail giant Walmart has no plans to stop selling guns and ammunition, a spokesman said Sunday.

A man opened fire with an assault rifle at a Walmart in Texas on Saturday, killing 20 people, just four days after a disgruntled employee shot dead two coworkers and wounded a responding police officer at one of the massive chain's stores in Mississippi.

"We are focused on supporting our associates, our customers and the entire El Paso community," spokesman Randy Hargrove said.

Following the El Paso shooting, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon posted a note on Instagram saying he "can't believe" it was the second such in a week.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here are 5 important things Donald Trump has done to make gun violence worse

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

President Donald Trump told the press pool that he agrees "more must be done" on mass shootings. When it comes to protecting Americans, however, Trump has done more to protect the gun than gun-victims.

Here are three significant things Trump did that has made gun violence worse.

1. Giving guns to the mentally ill

One of the first things Trump's chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, did was to blame the mass shooting on "mental illness." Trump too, has repeated the same claim. But one thing he did as president was to revoke an executive order President Barack Obama signed that mandated checks for those with mental illnesses before they buy a gun.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘No more’: Nebraska state Republican calls out his party in brutally blunt terms on white supremacy

Published

6 hours ago

on

August 4, 2019

By

A Nebraska state legislator is calling out members of his own party Sunday after three mass shootings took place in one week in the United States.

Republican Sen. John McCollister posted a thread, saying that the GOP is outright "enabling white supremacy" in the United States and that as a lifelong Republican he couldn't stand by any longer and watch it happen.

"I, of course, am not suggesting that all Republicans are white supremacists nor am I saying that the average Republican is even racist," he explained. "What I am saying though is that the Republican Party is COMPLICIT to obvious racist and immoral activity inside our party."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image