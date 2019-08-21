CNN anchor recaps Trump’s ‘head-spinning’ presser: ‘The only thing he’s clear on is his never-ending support for Russia’
People are scratching their heads in the wake of President Trump’s comments to reporters on the White House South Lawn this morning, and that includes CNN anchor Brianna Keilar.
Keiler described Trump’s exchange with reporters as a “head-spinning question-and-answer session on a number of issues” that included “many falsehoods, and frankly, a lot of things that didn’t even make sense.”
Keiler pointed out Trump’s multiple flip-flops on the subject of background checks for firearms, first supporting the process, then caving after speaking with the NRA’s Wayne LaPierre — only to tell reporters this morning that he supports them without providing any policy specifics.
“He then called female Danish prime minister ‘nasty’ for saying his idea to buy Greenland is absurd, even though it was never for sale,” Keiler said. “And keep in mind, he’s the one to cancel his visit to the U.S. ally.”
“And then just 24 hours after saying he’s considering a payroll tax cut to juice an economy he says it not showing any warning signs, he is now backtracking on that,” she continued, referring to Trump’s comments from this Tuesday where he suggested that the payroll tax cut was on the table.
And then there was Trump’s tripling-down on his claim that Jews who vote against him are “disloyal.”
“The only thing that he appears to be clear on is his never-ending praise for Russia,” Keiler said, referencing Trump’s comments yesterday to reporters where he said that Russia should be allowed back into the G-7 and should be invited to the G-7 conference in 2020.
Watch the video below:
Breaking Banner
If Republicans oppose Trump they can help prove any support of the president is phony: Conservative
In a scathing column Wednesday, conservative writer Jennifer Rubin explained that one of the best ways Republicans can help what's left of the GOP is by opposing Trump to prove support for him is a lie.
A report in The Washington Post revealed some "Never Trump" Republicans are thinking of running against the president, even if they have no chance in winning.
#25thAmendmentNow is now the top trending topic after Trump calls himself ‘The Chosen One’
President Tweets He’s ‘The Second Coming of God’
President Donald Trump appeared even more unhinged on Wednesday, kicking his day off by posting tweets calling him “the second coming of God,” and the “King of Israel.” Just hours later Trump trashed the Prime Minister of Denmark, calling Mette Frederiksen’s negative response to him wanting to buy Greenland from them “nasty” – a word he generally reserves for women he does not like.
Cops spy on Connecticut park after it’s labeled a ‘hook-up spot’ — and nab 6 senior citizens
Police in Connecticut arrested a group of senior citizens, ranging in ages 62 to 85, for lewd behavior in a conservation area, NBC Connecticut reports.
Six people were arrested, which included 5 men and one 85-year-old woman, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The arrests were made after police launched an investigation in response to reports of "lewd and sexual activity" taking place in the Grace Richardson conservation area in Fairfield.