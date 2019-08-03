CNN’s Phil Mudd slaps Trump for blaming his Ratcliffe nomination flop on the media: Your own party hated him
Appearing on CNN on Saturday morning, former CIA official Phil Mudd dismissed Donald Trump’s claim that his choice to fill the Director of National Intelligence post was the result of the media picking apart the background of Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX).
Speaking with host Victor Blackwell, Mudd said that intelligence experts were not pleased with the selection of the Trump loyalist and that the president was barking up the wrong tree about why Ratcliffe’s nomination crashed and burned after only five days.
“When you look what the Ratcliffe said, people in the intelligence business are immediately going to say if he ever gets nominated and confirmed, is he going to represent the president’s view or the view of the intelligence?” Mudd explained. “That’s what got [outgoing DNI hed] Dan Coats on the side with the president, he’s a respected Republican, but the president got tired of it.”
“I think there’s a lot of shoddy work here,” Mudd continued. “You look at the parallel with the physician, the president’s personal physician [Dr. Ronny Jackson], who gives him a clean bill of health and all of a sudden, the president saying he ought to be the Secretary of Veterans Affairs?”
“And if it were about the media, they would have pulled Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination,” he added. “The media was much tougher on Brett Kavanaugh, I thought. In the short five days we had to look at this nomination — I tell you it’s not the media. What happened in this case, from the media reports, Republicans on the Hill said ‘D’on’t keep going, we don’t think this guy is confirmable.”
“It wasn’t the media, it was people from the president’s own party telling him ‘You’ve got to pull this one,” he concluded.
Watch below:
‘The house is on fire’: MSNBC’s Joy Reid drops a truth bomb on Democrats for not going after Trump
On Saturday's edition of "AM Joy," MSNBC host Joy Reid took Democrats to task for failing to see the big picture at the latest round of Democratic debates, getting bogged down in policy details that voters don't care about — and not going after the failures of President Donald Trump.
"So let’s get back to Barack Obama for a moment," said Reid. "Yes, We Can ... was not a policy speech. It was a leadership speech. You remember the money line but I doubt you remember many of the details of Obama's health care plan, other than it would be universal, ensure universal coverage, fulfill a hundred years of Democratic dreams and goals. Barack Obama did not get elected because of the detail of his health care plan. I worked on that campaign. Trust me, nobody in Florida who I talked to — and talking about Obama was literally my job — asked about the details."
‘They are paying us Tens of Billions of Dollars’: Trump defends China trade policy
US President Donald Trump defended Saturday his hardline trade policy against China, arguing that the tariffs he imposed are bringing in "billions" from the Beijing government.
"Things are going along very well with China. They are paying us Tens of Billions of Dollars, made possible by their monetary devaluations and pumping in massive amounts of cash to keep their system going," Trump wrote on Twitter.
Trump often argues that tariffs imposed on Chinese goods are paid by China when in fact they are covered by middlemen for US importers and in most cases end up being paid by US consumers who buy those goods.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s latest appearances show the president is running on empty — and now his lies are falling flat: Trump biographer
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, Donald Trump biographer and Bloomberg columnist Tim O'Brien said the president's latest appearances show a man who schtick isn't playing the way it used to with crowds and may cause him to lose the 2020 election.
Speaking with host David Gura, O'Brien pointed to Trump's appearance before 9/11 first responders --where he lied about his own whereabouts that day -- and his recent rally in Ohio.
"At the first responders event he should have quite properly be focused on the grief and the needs of the first responders who the federal government was saying 'We will finally make you whole' in terms of your medical bills," O'Brien began. "And instead, he began lying about his own involvement with the events of 9/11. He said he was at Ground Zero. and he wasn't and he's been doing this for years."