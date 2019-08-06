Conservative columnist tells white people to ‘get a grip’

It’s now been confirmed that the El Paso, Texas shooter was obsessed with Mexicans and immigrants.

A manifesto he posted to 8Chan ahead of his rampage rambled about Mexicans and the Wall, echoing President Donald Trump. A similar rage was evident in Charlottesville, Virginia, when white supremacists chanted “Jews will not replace us.”

Writing in the Washington Post, the conservative columnist Max Boot instructs white people to stop freaking out about being “replaced,” whether by immigrants, people of color or other ethnicities.

“Get a grip, white people. We’re not the victims,” is the title of his op-ed.

“From their perspective, after having been on top for so long, any attempt to redress past wrongs or foster equal treatment feels as if they are the victims of an anti-white vendetta,” he writes.

“A 2018 PRRI-MTV poll found that 55 percent of white respondents think that discrimination against whites has become as big a problem in the United States as discrimination against blacks and other minority groups.”

“Needless to say, this perception is at odds with reality,” Boot continues. Boot outlines just a few of the ways whites are privileged in America.

“Whites are still much better off than blacks. The poverty rate among African Americans is 21.8 percent; among whites, 8.8 percent,” he says.

“The median wealth of black households is $17,409; among whites, $171,000. The homeownership rate for blacks is 41.2 percent; among whites, 71.1 percent. There is also manifold evidence of continuing discrimination against African Americans,” he adds.

“It’s hard to imagine a white man being choked to death by police, as Eric Garner was in New York, for illegally selling cigarettes. Or two white men being evicted by police from a Starbucks for asking to use the bathroom without ordering anything, as two black men were in Philadelphia.”

Nevertheless, many white people have convinced themselves they’re the victims, a philosophy fueled by Donald Trump.

“That is the bigoted mind-set that leads Trump to spray kerosene on brushfires of racial conflict across America.”