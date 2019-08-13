Quantcast
Connect with us

Democrats go after Trump for deporting Christians to countries where they will be ‘persecuted’

Published

1 min ago

on

House Democrats blasted President Donald Trump after a Christian named Jimmy Aldaoud — who spoke no Arabic — died following being deported to Iraq.

“Dozens of House Democrats are urging President Donald Trump to stop detaining and deporting Iraqi nationals after the death of a Michigan man sent to the Arab country,” Politico reported Tuesday. “In a letter dated Tuesday, the lawmakers say Trump is risking causing more ‘preventable deaths’ if he continues the deportations. Many of the people targeted for removal are Iraqi Christians living in the United States who have not been to Iraq in many years. Christians face discrimination and persecution in the Muslim-majority country.”

“We write to express our outrage and grief regarding the death of Jimmy Aldaoud, a Michigan man who was deported to Iraq in June and died on August 6th of a diabetic crisis,” the letter read.

The 41 signatories argued, “to force a man living with chronic illnesses into an unknown country without adequate access to life-sustaining medicine is nothing short of a death sentence.”

The letter noted multiple previous requests for action and answers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All of these requests have gone unanswered beyond a cursory acknowledgment. Your Administration’s total failure to act calls into question its stated interest in protecting religious minorities, especially Christians, from persecution, and underscores the horrific consequences of your immigration policies,” the letter noted.

“If your Administration continues to deport Iraqi nationals, it knowingly and willing risks more preventable deaths,” the lawmakers warned. “As such, we implore you to end the detention and deportation of Iraqi nationals living in the United States without delay.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70% of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle burns Ivanka Trump on gun control ‘efforts’ in one perfect tweet

Published

42 mins ago

on

August 13, 2019

By

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle blasted Ivanka Trump on all of the issues the first daughter hs tried and failed to make a difference on.

The tweet came as a Axios report about the eldest Trump child trying to work "quietly" with lawmakers behind the scenes to get gun control passed, while her father is on vacation.

In a call with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Ivanka said she “was trying to get a sense of what [gun reform] bills are out there.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Houston Chronicle urges Beto O’Rourke to drop out of 2020 race

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 13, 2019

By

One of the largest newspapers in Texas issued a message over the weekend to Democratic presidential candidate and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke: Texas needs you.

In an editorial published Saturday, the Houston Chronicle urged O'Rourke to drop out of the 2020 presidential race and instead return to Texas to run for the Senate again — this time against Republican incumbent Sen. John Cornyn.

The editorial board pointed to O'Rourke's response to the mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso and criticism of the media's reporting of President Donald Trump's racist rhetoric that made it wish he would "shift gears" and "take a new direction."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Hitler should have finished you off’: Orthodox Jewish man says he was attacked with mace and hate

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 13, 2019

By

Americans have complained that they've seen an increasing amount of attacks by racists and white supremacists since President Donald Trump decided to make race a key tenant to his 2020 campaign. The Anti-Defamation League recorded a 55 percent increase in anti-Semitic assaults in New York alone over the past year.

Such was the case in a Brooklyn neighborhood where a 27-year-old Orthodox Jew was attacked by someone saying, "You Jews, Hitler should have finished you off," before being sprayed with mace, reported Jewish News Syndicate.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image