Dolphins player Kenny Stills receives death threats after calling out team’s owner for Trump fundraiser

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills this week said that he has received death threats ever since he criticized team owner Stephen Ross for holding a high-dollar fundraiser for President Donald Trump.

ABC Local 10 reports that Stills says he’s received between “five to ten” death threats ever since he sent out a tweet criticizing Ross for the Trump fundraiser.

Stills specifically criticized Ross for promoting himself as a champion of racial equality while donating to the president’s reelection campaign, which so far has been marked by racist attacks on minorities and majority-black cities.

After Miami’s first preseason game on Thursday, Stills told reporters that he doesn’t hold any personal grudge against his team’s owner, but he’s not going to back down from criticizing him.

“I’m just trying to, like, inform him that, hey, like, the two things don’t align,” he said. “I don’t think it’s that complicated. I don’t have any hard feelings toward him. There’s no, like, beef. It’s just, like, hey, these two things don’t align and maybe somebody else hasn’t told you, but I’m letting you know. It’s important to me that, you know, the work that we’re doing isn’t just lip service. It’s real.”

Stills also said he plans to talk with Ross one-on-one in the near future.