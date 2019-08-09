Dolphins player Kenny Stills receives death threats after calling out team’s owner for Trump fundraiser
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills this week said that he has received death threats ever since he criticized team owner Stephen Ross for holding a high-dollar fundraiser for President Donald Trump.
ABC Local 10 reports that Stills says he’s received between “five to ten” death threats ever since he sent out a tweet criticizing Ross for the Trump fundraiser.
Stills specifically criticized Ross for promoting himself as a champion of racial equality while donating to the president’s reelection campaign, which so far has been marked by racist attacks on minorities and majority-black cities.
After Miami’s first preseason game on Thursday, Stills told reporters that he doesn’t hold any personal grudge against his team’s owner, but he’s not going to back down from criticizing him.
“I’m just trying to, like, inform him that, hey, like, the two things don’t align,” he said. “I don’t think it’s that complicated. I don’t have any hard feelings toward him. There’s no, like, beef. It’s just, like, hey, these two things don’t align and maybe somebody else hasn’t told you, but I’m letting you know. It’s important to me that, you know, the work that we’re doing isn’t just lip service. It’s real.”
Stills also said he plans to talk with Ross one-on-one in the near future.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.