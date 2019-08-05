Dominant US service sector slides to 3-year low: survey
The US services sector, the principal driver of American economic growth, slid last month to its slowest pace in nearly three years, according to an industry survey released Monday.
The unexpected slowdown marked the second consecutive monthly decline after months of a slowing trend. It was driven by a steep drop off in production and inventories, according to the Institute for Supply Management.
The survey did not capture reaction to the latest snap deterioration in US-China trade relations or Monday’s decline in the value of the Chinese yuan, which fell to its lowest level against the dollar since 2010, breaking through the key threshold of 7 to the dollar.
But the services slowing growth was likely to fuel concerns that the risk of recession are growing.
ISM’s monthly non-manufacturing index slowed in July to 53.1 percent from 55.1 percent in June, the lowest since August 2016, and well below September’s 12-month peak of 60.8 percent. Economists had expected a slight improvement for June.
The sector continues to grow — any reading above 50 percent indicates growth — but at a slower pace, and the drop coincides with weakening index for the manufacturing sector.
Business activity and inventories both slowed five points, while new orders, order backlogs, export orders all retreated as well.
Anthony Nieves, chair of ISM’s services sector survey, told reporters the survey was concluded before President Donald Trump’s announcement last week that he would add punitive duties to another $300 billion in Chinese imports — escalating his year-long trade war with Beijing.
“Now with this retaliation, it definitely could affect the psyche, the confidence,” he said. “With the consumer goods especially being impacted, the retail industry will feel it.”
However, he noted the index typically slows in the summer months, while rising wages, low unemployment and high consumer confidence should support steady retail spending.
“I’m not trying to be the consummate optimist here but I don?t want to be a pessimist either and say that things are gloom and doom because we’re far from it,” Nieves said.
Mike Huckabee claims the ‘lack of thoughts and prayers’ is the ‘single biggest’ cause of mass shootings
Mike Huckabee showed up on Fox News Monday morning to weigh in on the weekend’s two domestic terror mass shootings that have now left 31 people dead in Texas and Ohio. The twice-former GOP presidential candidate insisted the problem central to mass shootings is “the lack of thought and prayers,” and too little religion – not too many guns, or the racist, white supremacist beliefs of President Donald Trump and the president’s supporters.
‘INCOMPETENCE’: Trump burned for crossed out ‘Toledo’ gaffe in official speech transcript
President Donald Trump on Monday made a major gaffe when he blessed the memory of shooting victims in Toledo, Ohio -- despite the fact that the shooting actually took place in the Ohio city of Dayton.
Compounding this error, the White House posted a transcript of the president's speech online in which it left in -- and then subsequently crossed out -- the president's mention of Toledo, as seen in the image below.
The White House has sent out the official transcript of Trump’s remarks from this morning, with the words “in Toledo” crossed out. pic.twitter.com/BMb8E6gDWE
‘That’s offensive!’ Fox News erupts after contributor calls out network’s role in radicalizing racists
A Fox News contributor sparked a clash after pointing out the role the conservative network plays in promoting racist extremism.
Panelists on "Outnumbered" were discussing the weekend mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, and debating President Donald Trump's culpability, when contributor Jessica Tarlov said the president and his favorite network both shoulder some blame.
"There's a rhetoric issue here," Tarlov said. "You are right, the president hasn't lived up to this. I would take issue on the Democratic front. I think what Amy Klobuchar said was correct about the mean tweets and the rhetoric. The El Paso killer, yes, he hated Mexicans before President Trump became president. In that manifesto he actually quotes the president. He quotes right-wing figures that use this language, who've talked about it’s an invasion of Mexicans. That kid drove 10 hours to get closer to a bunch of Mexicans."