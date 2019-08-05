Emotional MSNBC guest says Trump is just the tip of nation’s racist hatred: ‘Set them free from being white’

An emotional moment erupted on MSNBC Monday afternoon when a guest explained that President Donald Trump is only the tip of the iceberg for racist hate that is flowing through the United States.

“America is not unique in its sins as a country,” explained Princeton University Professor Eddie Glaude. “We’re not unique in our evils, to be honest with you. I think where we may be singular is our refusal to acknowledge them. And legends and myths we tell about our inherent goodness to hide and cover and conceal so we can maintain a kind of willful ignorance that protects our innocence.”

He recalled the 2010s when people were talking about the tea party being nothing more than “economic populism.” But social scientists were already talking about social drivers like anxieties around demographic shifts, he explained. Those tea party members were furious seeing their country change with racially ambiguous babies on Cheerio’s commercials.

“The country wasn’t quite feeling like a white nation anymore,” he said. “People were screaming from the top of their lungs, ‘Yo, this is simply not just economic populism. This is the ugly underbelly of the country.’ See, the thing is is this, I will say it and I will take the hit on it, there are communities who have had to bear the brunt of white Americans confronting the danger of their innocence. And it happens every generation. So, somehow we have to kind of ‘Oh, my God, is this who we are?'”

He noted the 2-year-old baby whose bones were broken because his parents were holding him so tightly to shield him from bullets.

“For what?” he asked in an emotional plea for answers. “So, what we know is the country is playing politics for a long time on this hatred. We know this. It’s easy for us to place it all on Donald Trump’s shoulders. It’s easy for us to place Pittsburgh on his shoulders. It’s easy for me to place Charlottesville on his shoulder. It’s easy for us to place El Paso on his shoulders. This is us.”

With tears in his eyes, Glaude said we can’t just blame everything on a single scapegoat, we must face the deeper issues facing Americans and our country.

“He’s a manifestation of the ugliness that’s in us,” he continued. “I have had the privilege of growing up in a tradition that didn’t believe in the myths and the legends because we had to bear the brunt of them. Either we’re going to change, Nicolle, or we’re going to do this again and again and babies are going to have to grow up without mothers and fathers, uncles and aunts, friends, while we try to convince white folk to finally leave behind a history that will maybe, maybe embrace a history that might set them free from being white. Fight. Fight. Lord help us.”

Watch the passionate speech below: