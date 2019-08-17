Quantcast
Ex-Tea Party lawmaker perfectly nails why Trump is going down in 2020

3 mins ago

On Saturday, former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) tweeted the simple reason he believes President Donald Trump will lose his bid for re-election in 2020:

Walsh, a conservative lawmaker elected in the Tea Party wave of 2010, soured on the president in the wake of his continuous lying, personal attacks, and lack of concern for national security surrounding the Russia scandal. He has become an increasingly vocal critic of the administration.

Recently, he offered an apology to the nation for whatever role he may have played in putting “an unfit con man in the White House.”

