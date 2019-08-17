Ex-Tea Party lawmaker perfectly nails why Trump is going down in 2020
On Saturday, former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) tweeted the simple reason he believes President Donald Trump will lose his bid for re-election in 2020:
Trump will lose in 2020 because the vast majority of America is tired of him. Tired of his bullshit. Tired of his drama. Just plain tired of him.
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 17, 2019
Walsh, a conservative lawmaker elected in the Tea Party wave of 2010, soured on the president in the wake of his continuous lying, personal attacks, and lack of concern for national security surrounding the Russia scandal. He has become an increasingly vocal critic of the administration.
Recently, he offered an apology to the nation for whatever role he may have played in putting “an unfit con man in the White House.”
2020 Election
‘Pure baloney’: Conservative busts Trump over his bogus reason for holding off on some China tariffs
Writing for the conservative Bulwark, columnist Andrew Egger called out Donald Trump's reasoning for his decision to hold off on some tariffs he plans to impose on China -- essentially saying the president is backing off because he now realizes he is dead wrong about the impact on American consumers.
On Tuesday the White House announced the postponement of Chinese imports that included cell phones, laptops and video game console that were scheduled to go into effect on September 1 -- bumping the date out until 2 weeks before Christmas.
2020 Election
Julián Castro blasts Twitter CEO for not ‘working to remove white supremacists’ after Steve King’s bizarro rant
Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro blasted Twitter for allowing white supremacists on its platform, and went after Republican Rep. Steve King, after the Iowa Congressman posted a bizarro rant directed at the Texas Democrat.
“Hey @JulianCastro,” Rep. King tweeted late Thursday night. “You think it’s NOT embarrassing when you declare that men can get pregnant and then you promote federal funding to abort men’s babies? Genius! A Democrat proposal that will have a CBO score of ZERO! And a bizarre score of 100!!”
2020 Election
Trump-backing union workers turn on president over new labor rules as election nears
According to a report at Politico, workers who are a part of one of the nation's largest unions are very unhappy with Donald Trump's Labor Department after they had fallen in line behind the president following this election in 2016.
The report states "a deal gone bad between Trump and North America’s Building Trades Unions over a Labor Department apprenticeship initiative" is at the heart of the dispute that could cost Trump votes in the 2020 election.
Politico reports that leadership of the union endorsed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, but the rank and file workers of the "NABTU has always been viewed as more conservative than other labor groups, and since Trump's victory it has weathered criticism from the left for that reason."